At the beginning of the year, the school board in McMinn County, Tennessee removed the graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman from the county curriculum. This event, along with the increase in disagreements about teaching critical race theory in schools, has sparked conversations on how schools should present difficult history.
While there are increased debates on how events like the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement are taught, there is still a plethora of research being done on these events. The Holocaust and Genocide Studies international journal is at the forefront of academic research on the Holocaust and other genocides.
It may be surprising to learn that the co-editors of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, run by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. and published by Oxford University Press, are both UT faculty who are editing scholarship on genocide during a tumultuous time in America.
Helene Sinnreich, associate head and associate professor of religious studies and the Director of the Fern and Manfred Steinfeld Program in Judaic Studies and Daniel Magilow, associate professor of German in the department of Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures, have served as co-editors of Holocaust and Genocide Studies since late 2020.
Sinnreich and Magilow’s job includes reviewing articles after they are first checked by an editorial team who makes minor revisions such as formatting and grammar.
After that, the duo decides if the research is appropriate for the journal and they contact people in academia who they know are familiar with the subject to analyze the work and report if it needs major or minor revisions or if it is not acceptable.
Their job as co-editors is part of a five-year contract, which they have fulfilled for just over a year. But this is not the first time the two of them have edited an academic journal together.
In 2006, Sinnreich decided to create her own academic journal entitled the Journal of Jewish Identities. Early in the process, she thought to seek help from someone she had met years earlier through academic circles.
Due to their overlapping research interests, Sinnreich asked Magilow to serve as the managing editor of the Journal of Jewish Identities. The two worked together for 15 years on the journal. After a while, however, they mutually decided it was time to take a step back.
“We had decided that we had really brought the journal as far as it could go, and it was ready for new leadership, new directions, new ideas and so we … retired from the journal thinking that it was time to move onto something else, make space in our lives for other things,” Sinnreich said.
Eager to transition out of the roles, Sinnreich noticed an opportunity. She saw that Holocaust and Genocide Studies was on the search for new editors to lead the publication. Even though she and Magilow had barely gotten a break from their work on Jewish Identities, they decided to apply.
“I guess I really called Dan and I said, ‘you’re going to think I’m crazy’ because … we had to give like three years' notice that we were stepping down from the journal. We found new leadership and we were finally free,” Sinnreich said.
The Journal of Jewish Identities focused on a more niche topic than more general journals like PLOS One or the Journal of Popular Culture. The pair’s next move, however, has allowed them to narrow their work down even more.
“We were both ready to do other things. I mean, you work on a journal for 15 years and it’s a very rewarding experience, and it was about Jewish identities more broadly whereas Holocaust and Genocide Studies as a journal is more specific, it’s closer to our research areas,” Magilow said.
The specificity of the field of study allows more room for in-depth research in the journal. For Sinnreich and Magilow, the journal is vital to producing scholarship, preserving history and informing the public.
Magilow said that studying the Holocaust is crucial because genocide is an ongoing phenomenon and because people in the United States have trivialized the Holocaust in the past few years with false equivalencies.
He specifically named the example of anti-vaccine advocates trying to make a comparison between public health mandates and an event that killed over six million Jewish people.
“The Holocaust is as relevant today as it has ever been, even as the first-hand witnesses are dying off,” Magilow said. “It’s not just an academic exercise, it's something that we hope will be relevant and meaningful.”
Magilow and Sinnreich dedicate a significant amount of time to their work not just on the journal, but on every aspect of their jobs at UT.
“Students know professors through teaching, obviously that’s our main point of interaction with students, but that’s about half of the work we do,” Magilow said.
Although they have a lot on their plates, the role of co-editors actually assists them in other aspects because their work with journal articles does not stop after publication. Sinnreich said her role helps her contribute significantly to academia.
“I consider it to be part of my scholarly portfolio and part of really shaping a field,” Sinnreich said.
Both professors use their position as editors to improve all other spheres of their work as well. They bring the knowledge they take from their shared editorship to the classroom where scholarly research is crucial to students’ learning.
“I take it right into my classroom. I’m not only an active scholar, like I’ve always brought my own research into the classroom, but I’m literally reading the most cutting-edge scholarship the moment someone basically completes their thought and sends it to the journal,” Sinnreich said.
After all, Magilow believes their fairly new positions are what professorship and learning is all about.
“That’s the whole idea of a research university is that your scholarship informs your teaching and your teaching informs questions for your scholarship,” Magilow said.