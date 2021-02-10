As we celebrate Black History Month, an important part of being involved in the conversation about race is learning about Black history and how that past has impacted the African American experience. Here are some classes that are offered at UT, as well as some organizations that celebrate Black history and educate participants.
Classes
Taking classes that focus on Black history and experiences is perhaps the best way to become more educated about these topics. Of course, introductory classes are helpful to get more generalized information, but if you’re looking for more specialized classes, here are a few in different areas that offer deep insight into African as well as African American history.
The Africana Studies department is the most straightforward area to be involved with in learning about Black history and offers classes on many specific topics, such as literature, history, music and art.
Introductory classes such as AFST 235 and 236 are a good place to start. Some upper-division classes that focus on specific topics include AFST 413 (Music and the African Diaspora), AFST 484 (African American Women in American Society) and AFST 380 (The African American Experience from the Civil War to the Present).
It is important to note that currently, UT is looking into an incident that occurred in an Africana Studies class this semester during which a professor wrote a racially charged term on a campus white board.
English classes offer the opportunity to change the way we look at literature canons, both American and worldwide, to include the significant and talented Black writers that have been ignored previously. ENGL 225 (Introduction to African Literature) and ENGL 335 (African Literature) are two classes that celebrate African writers as part of their own important literary canons.
Sociology is also an interesting lens through which to learn about Black history. SOCI 341 (Social Inequalities) and SOCI 343 (Race and Ethnicity) are two classes that analyze racial inequalities through a societal lens. SOCI 452 (Race, Ethnicity, Crime and Justice) and SOCI 460 (Capitalism and Racism) are more intense classes that look at the effect of race in the context of both capitalism and the criminal justice system.
Geography classes offer significant perspectives on topics such as the African diaspora and movement and are another place to learn about African and African American history in a more global context. Some of these classes include GEOG 320 (Cultural Geography: Core Concepts), GEOG 350 (Geography of Human Rights: Africa and the Americas) and GEOG 372 (Geography of Africa).
Organizations
These are just some of the many organizations at UT that focus on Black history as a central part of their mission, as well as education, outreach and celebration.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter at UT is an organization focused on educating students about racial issues, while also providing community outreach and leadership interaction.
The African Student Association is an organization, open to those of any racial background, which seeks to “bridge the gap between Africa, UT and the greater Knoxville Community,” according to their page.
The Black Cultural Programming Committee focuses on creating events that educate students, helping to create a sense of unity with both the UT community and the surrounding Knoxville community, and celebrating Black students and their careers.
The Black Student Union is an organization with the goal of uniting Black students at UT and building “awareness for political, social and cultural movements and issues affecting minority students,” according to their VOLink page.
All of the become organizations can be found on VOLink, along with hundreds of other student organizations.
Stay educated, stay involved and have a happy Black History Month, Vols.