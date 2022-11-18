The University of Tennessee offers over 130 minors to undergraduate students. Although most degrees do not require students to choose a minor, many students do in order to gain valuable knowledge and experience. Minors can help augment a major for some students, or be a fun diversion in an unrelated passion for others.
No matter what one’s passion is, there is sure to be a relevant minor on Rocky Top. Here are six of the most interesting minors UT has to offer.
The culinary arts minor introduces students to the fundamentals of food preparation and explores world cuisines and nutrition. This minor is open to students of all majors and disciplines who are looking to further their knowledge about food.
The core curriculum of the major consists of courses in the food science, hospitality and tourism management and nutrition programs.
Artificial intelligence is the future, and this minor prepares students for graduate studies and careers in the tech industry. It is geared towards computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering students, with its core classes drawing from those programs.
One of the most fascinating classes offered through the minor is COSC 420, biologically-inspired computation, which studies computational methods inspired by natural phenomena.
The museum and curatorial studies minor combines several disciplines, such as anthropology, political science and even forestry, into a singular program for students looking to pursue careers in museum stewardship.
Several classes offered in the minor call for field work, making this minor an excellent choice for those looking for more hands-on learning.
Offered through the Haslam College of Business, this minor is designed for students of all majors who are interested in philanthropy, managing non-governmental organizations and other social enterprises. This is a leadership-centric program, with several of its core classes focused on leadership, marketing and management.
Unlike some minors, the social entrepreneurship minor boasts a large selection of classes to choose from across eight of UT’s colleges.
This minor in the College of Social Work is intended for students interested in social justice practice. In addition to social work, its curriculum also includes an emphasis on psychology and sociology.
Topics addressed include racism, poverty and immigration. Students within the minor must complete a capstone class or off-campus study at the finale of their studies.
The VolsTeach programs are for undergraduate students majoring in education, mathematics or science who are interested in becoming teachers and want a headstart on obtaining practical, hands-on experience in a classroom setting.
The VolsTeach science minor is 29 hours, while the VolsTeach math minor requires its students to take an additional three-hour course on math instruction.
A full list of minors can be found through the Academic Catalog.
