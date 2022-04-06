The Honors & Scholars Programs are a set of initiatives for high-achieving students which involve specialized courses of study, service requirements and perks. There are four such programs offered at UT: Haslam Scholars, Chancellor’s Honors, Honors Leadership and 1794 Scholars.
Students within these programs take more rigorous classes and must attend seminars, engage in community service and typically complete a capstone project at the end of their undergraduate studies.
Enrollment into the selective programs affords students a variety of privileges. Honors students are granted priority registration for classes, and they have access to an exclusive lounge within the Howard Baker Center Jr. Center for Public Policy, where the programs are based. The Honors & Scholars website also touts other benefits, such as access to grant money.
In recent years, the Chancellor’s Honors Program (CHP) specifically has seen expansion. First-year retention in CHP currently stands at 82.1%, up from 71.8% in 2017. Vice Provost for Student Success Amber Williams attributes this success, in part, to the Honors & Scholars Living and Learning Community (LLC) at Dogwood Hall and the hiring of more support staff for first and second year students.
Williams also placed an emphasis on communication. The aforementioned changes were implemented in response to student feedback, and Williams says the Honors & Scholars program as a whole continues to evolve based on responses from the community.
“Feedback is vital to our work and will lead Honors & Scholars into the future,” Williams said. “We are committed to creating the structures to develop meaningful change while maintaining the personal experience scholars value in the current program.”
Despite COVID-19 negatively impacting much of campus life, CHP and its peer programs escaped relatively unscathed.
“Fortunately, COVID-19 has not impacted enrollment into UT’s Honors & Scholars Programs,” Kelsey Kyne, chief operating officer for the Division of Student Success, said. “We continue to see strong application and enrollment activity for our four programs.”
Kyne also added that enrollment for Fall 2022 is looking strong, with a large number of out-of-state students joining the programs.
CHP continues to see growth, but students who have dropped out of the program during the last few years see several problems which ultimately led them to leave. Most of these students share the perception that the program requires a disproportionate amount of work for the amount of tangible benefit.
Senior chemistry major Ryker Hill left CHP after three and a half years. He cited the enormous expectations, which did not culminate in rewards that warranted the amount of effort.
“Five honors classes, one hundred total community service hours, three seminars every semester, your own website you have to build yourself and a huge capstone project at the end, and for what?” Hill said. “Another line on your diploma?”
Moreover, students found CHP requirements impeded their ability to pursue other opportunities they found more enriching to their college experience.
Leaving CHP enabled students like Patrick Buchanan, a master’s student in electrical engineering who left CHP partway through the second semester of his freshman year, to join extracurriculars and put more effort into their classwork.
“Saving time on Chancellor’s allowed me to pursue other extracurriculars — like Model UN and Robotics — and focus on classes just that little bit more,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said that participation in CHP posed some unacceptable risks to his academic career.
“Honors classes in STEM represented a tangible jump in workload or difficulty,” Buchanan said. “It means that my GPA could have very easily suffered.”
“(GPA) is especially crucial for sophomore and junior internships and co-ops, which are a huge deal for STEM degrees. What are the first things a recruiter looks at? The year of the student, their GPA and their past industry experience, which sophomores and juniors don’t have.”
Avery Vantrease, a senior in the Haslam School of Business, left CHP after two years to pursue other interests.
“I chose to leave the program because, as time went on in my undergraduate career, I found many other extracurricular involvements that not only suited my interests and degree more, but had better perks, looked more impressive to a future employer, and didn't require so much deviation in my academic life,” Vantrease said.
Vantrease also highlighted how there were no classes within her business program that satisfied the honors requirements, requiring her to go out of her way to take extra, unnecessary classes. She found that other organizations and programs on campus within her field of study gave her more satisfactory results for the amount of effort she put in, such as financial support and industry connections.
She stated she also heard many of the same criticisms from her peers, even from those that lived in the CHP LLC, where she served as a residential assistant.
Additionally, she criticized the disparity between CHP and Haslam Scholars, the university’s most selective program.
“The ‘perks’ you get in CHP really pale in comparison to what Haslam Scholars receive, and although Chancellor’s is obviously a lower tier of the Honors and Scholars programs, it sometimes felt like we were not in the same universe,” Vantrease said.
According to the Haslam Scholars webpage, students within that program receive full-ride scholarships and their internships and study-abroad experiences are generally paid for. Only 15 students are accepted into the program every year.
The CHP coursework requirements are also not friendly to students who enter university with some college credit under their belt.
Sophomore Dryver Finch came to UT having already completed 27 credits, which gave him a significant head start on his general education requirements. However, none of these credits could be applied towards CHP, and it would have led to him taking classes solely to satisfy those requirements. He was a double major at the time, and that would not have been feasible.
“Because of these requirements, however, I would not have been able to study the specific fields I wanted,” Finch said. “Ultimately, it was one or the other, and I chose to drop honors and focus on what I wanted to study.”
Finch offered a specific example of the English requirements. CHP requires its students to take two honors-level English courses in their first year, regardless of their major or whether or not they already satisfied the English course requirements for their degree.
“I attempted to reach out to appeal this and explained my situation and received little support and no leniency with the requirements,” Finch said.
These criticisms are not new. A quick search on the university’s subreddit reveals posts dating from as far back as seven years ago discussing the value of joining or continuing to participate in the Honors & Scholars program. Another post from two years ago features comments criticizing CHP’s lack of financial support.
Honors & Scholars leadership are aware of these criticisms. Vice Provost Amber Williams highlighted changes coming to the entire program. These include a host of initiatives and faculty appointments, as well as developing fundraising strategies for more scholarships. The program also launched a national search for a new associate vice provost (AVP), who will assume their post in August.
“The new AVP's role is to spearhead the growth of an innovative, exciting and academically-rigorous unit that provides high-achieving students with the best education and opportunities UT has to offer,” Williams said.
Additionally, Williams anticipates launching an Honors & Scholars Re-imagination Working Group in September 2022. This group will be comprised of students, Honors and Scholars alumni, faculty and staff and will work to reevaluate current programming and make recommendations for the future.
It remains to be seen whether these criticisms will be addressed and shortcomings within CHP alleviated by these new initiatives.
“It is really unfortunate how jaded many people are about the program,” Vantrease said. “I hope the program grows to not only challenge students, but to truly benefit them and serve as a rewarding experience.”
“It's really a shame, but I can only hope they listen to students going forward.”