Jason Fletcher (‘00), a distinguished professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison with appointments in applied economics and population health sciences, will return to his undergraduate alma mater on Wednesday for a presentation in Student Union room 362A at 12 p.m.
The presentation, titled “Uncovering the Effects of Early Life Conditions on Old Age Mortality,” will cover the research project that won Fletcher a prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.
Of the 171 fellows for 2023, Fletcher was the only recipient in the field of sociology.
Fletcher, who holds a degree in economics and public administration from UT, will use the fellowship to prepare and submit a book proposal that takes a multi-disciplinary approach to the past to understand how early health conditions in midcentury America affected life expectancy.
“I’m very excited to be back at UT to present my research—UT is where my research career began, as a research assistant for Dr. Matt Murray as an undergraduate,” Fletcher told the Daily Beacon. “These early experiences continue to shape my career."
Fletcher is the co-author of “The Genome Factor: What the Social Genomics Revolution Reveals About Ourselves, Our History and Our Future,” which was published by Princeton University Press in 2017.
His lecture is free and open to the public.
