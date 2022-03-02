Since the year of 1987, Women’s History Month has been a time to celebrate and acknowledge the successes and contributions that women have made throughout history.
In the time that has passed since the ‘80s, the frequency of women in leadership positions has gone up drastically. However, according to Catalyst, in 2019, only slightly over a third of managers in the U.S. were women. Women of color held an even smaller portion of that share at 4.3% for Latinas, 4.0% for Black women and 2.5% for Asian women.
So, despite the influx of women in leadership roles, there is still work to be done and it is important to encourage women to take on these positions.
One way to do that is provide examples of successful women in the workplace.
Adrianna Smith was previously one of 14 resident assistants (RAs) at Massey Hall before she was hired on as the undergraduate assistant hall director for Reese Hall. According to the Student Life page on the University of Tennessee website, assistant hall directors (ASDs) “should be admitted into and be making positive progress toward a graduate or professional program at the University of Tennessee …”
Undergraduate ASDs, like Smith, are sometimes required when there is a vacancy in a particular residence hall on campus. This is when University Housing oftentimes will turn to capable RAs to take on the role.
Since filling the higher position, Smith has some insight to what it’s like to be a woman in leadership.
When asked why she believes there aren’t more women in leadership positions, Smith said, “People can’t be where there aren't spaces. Often, women are overlooked or don’t have examples to follow. I know that when I personally thought of taking this job as a third-year RA, I looked back at Kristi Nguyen and Anna Perry who did it before me and thrived or Lisa Quick who managed to be an amazing boss, friend and leader while juggling an education. I had women in my life who embodied who I wanted to be, and not everyone can say that.”
After mentioning how she hopes to follow in the footsteps of the other successful women who came before her, Smith went into more detail about what motivated her to step up and become a leader in her organization, UT Housing.
“I knew that I enjoyed my job and the satisfaction I got when I saw people change because of the work I did. I had residents become RAs and say I was their inspiration, and I thought this job was a way to improve people’s college experience on a larger scale,” Smith said.
Smith then touched on instances where she felt she may have inspired others while holding a leadership position.
“I feel that I have (inspired others). I see it in the conversations I have with people and the comfort they have around me. When people say, ‘I could never do what you do’ I remind them that I didn’t think I could either until I did,” Smith said. “I make space for everyone to speak in spaces that can occasionally feel overcrowded and nothing feels better than watching people I fought for fight for themselves.”
Inspiring others had a big part to play in why Adrianna took the position. Lexie Martin, an RA who worked with Smith while she was still employed at Massey Hall, gave some insight into Smith as a leader.
“I think Adrianna is a great leader because of how passionate she is and how much she cares. … She is always willing to help others and steps up when needed and she puts 110% of herself into whatever she does,” Martin said.
Martin continued on to mention her own personal experiences with Smith and confirmed Smith’s positive influence on those around her.
“I think her personality is so bright and infectious that it definitely can influence others. She is also very in touch with her emotions and who she is as a person, and I think that helps as well because if someone sees her — someone in a leadership position — being open and honest, they are more likely to be the same way. I know I always feel better after being around her or talking to her, so I think it's just who she is that helps influence others,” Martin said.
As a woman in leadership, Smith spoke briefly about how she believes women can support each other in the workplace and how she is able to do so in her own organization.
“Step up when things aren’t equal or equitable. Speak up and never let someone speak over you, and provide space for those who need guidance to create a space for themselves. I advocate for everyone I work with and around and give them the space to speak and lead where they often would not otherwise have been able to,” Smith said.
When asked if she had any advice for individuals looking to follow in her footsteps and become a leader in their own right, Smith said, “Not to sound like Nike, but just do it. If you have ever underestimated yourself, take the chance to prove yourself wrong. Ask questions, state your opinions and take up space. You are valuable and capable of leadership. All it takes is a push and a Google Calendar.”