A new semester can create many feelings. Stress and anxiety about upcoming assignments, anxiety, sadness about lost free time, concern about one’s general welling — all common occurrences during a large schedule shift. That isn’t including a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and ongoing political strife.
If one’s not careful, the sheer state of spring 2021 could overwhelm even the most stoic. However, one can still be positive and productive when surrounded within negative circumstances.
Professor Debora Baldwin, an associate professor for the UT psychology department, said just that.
Baldwin discussed how one can maintain a positive mindset when surrounded by negativity. Though the last year carried many negative experiences, she encourages looking for the positive in a situation while acknowledging the negative.
According to Baldwin, positive psychology is a relatively new study in a field long focused on what’s “wrong” with people. Instead of mitigating “negative” emotions, positive psychology is a field that encourages developing the positive.
“Positive psychology is about making life more fulfilling. That’s the goal, looking at normal individuals and enhancing their wellbeing. We look at what people do right,” Baldwin said.
Creating a positive environment is more complex than suppressing negative feelings and “being happy,” Baldwin explained.
Instead, one needs to recognize when negative feelings are present, acknowledge them and actively seek opportunities within a negative situation. For those wishing to create a productive and positive environment, psychological methods include actively changing how you think and what you do.
“In psychology, we know that what you think influences how you feel. There are many different ways to help people think better so that they feel better,” Baldwin said.
Cognitive reframing is how one gets out of “doom spirals,” times when all one thinks about is what’s going wrong and how bad everything is. In practice, this means recognizing that you’re having negative thoughts before seeking an alternative way of looking at the situation.
“You have to be aware that you’re thinking negatively, that you’re going down the rabbit hole. Once you have that awareness, you take that negative thought, stop it and decide to look for the positive. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” Baldwin said.
This doesn’t mean you ignore reality and pretend everything is okay. Accepting negativity is just as important as creating positivity. However, deliberately recognizing positive outcomes leads to balance, so one needn’t be stuck in a pit of doom and gloom.
“The pandemic, even though it’s been tremendously hard for all of us at some point, there are some positives. Perhaps we’ve gained social relationships. Maybe we’ve taken up a new hobby. It’s allowed for deeper introspection. Of course, there’s the negatives are also a reality; but if you focus on the negative you become despaired and distressed,” Baldwin said.
A holistic approach appears to work both therapeutically and academically. UT’s academic coaches, including Success Center coach Ali Aust, want students to acknowledge their struggles and feel their emotions before going forth academically.
“Be aware of toxic positivity. We know last semester was hard, and this was not the semester they wanted. It’s important to recognize that and feel those emotions,” Aust said. “Keep moving, but don’t brush those emotions aside.”
But changing thoughts is only one part of the equation. Both Baldwin and Aust agree you can change your outlook by taking specific actions.
Aust recommends taking time away from academics and finding someone to discuss concerns with.
“The online environment can be very demanding, and not many people feel like they can turn off their tech. It’s all about listening and figuring out what’s best moving forward,” Aust said.
If one’s anxiety centers around their academic success, Aust specifically mentioned seeking an academic coach for help with time management, goal setting or advice on studying. She also gave some basic advice for organizing one’s space.
“We recommend having a daily, weekly and monthly calendar,” Aust said. “Log in every day. It’s good to know when you study, when you go class and when you turn everything off for self-care. Have a folder for each class. Stay focused but mak(e) sure you’re taking breaks. Study for 30 minutes, then maybe take 10 to 15 minutes to scoot back, get a drink, pet a dog or do whatever helps you relax.”
Baldwin encouraged students to make a point to do healthy and “positive” activities — such as exercising, relaxing, doing hobbies and performing random acts of kindness. She based her statements in the tenants of cognitive behavioral therapy. While reframing creates positivity by changing how one thinks, behavior therapy influences feelings based on physical action.
“Behavior influences how you feel. You can change your attitude by changing your behavior, how you act,” Baldwin said. “You may not feel like exercising or doing a random act of kindness, but you do it any way. Afterwards, people tend to report feeling better, that they’re glad they engaged in that behavior.”
Motivation plays a role in taking healthy action, and a lack of motivation can lead one to not even attempt to create positivity. One can create this motivation be maintaining healthy optimism, which Baldwin defines as “the expectation of a good outcome.”
“When I talk about optimism, I mean, ‘the expectation of a good outcome.’ If you expect to achieve a goal — like graduating or making an A — and most importantly, if you truly believe that goal is attainable, then you will drive toward the goal even in the face of adversity,” Baldwin said. “That’s optimism, not just feeling happy all the time. If practiced over time, these strategies will morph into a positive mindset.”
Though the world is confusing and seems bent on showcasing negativity, the right changes in actions and thoughts can lead to a productive and even happy life in the most dire circumstances.
Baldwin concluded her advice by quoting psychologist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl.
“Everything can be taken away from a person, except for one thing: the freedom to choose your attitude in any given situation.”