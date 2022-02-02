There are over 50 AFST classes offered here at The University of Tennessee, each one focusing and teaching very different and important topics in the field of Africana Studies (AFST). Whether you are interested because you’re considering taking one for your major or graduation credit or the department has simply piqued your interest and you wish to learn more about the topic, here are just a few of the many courses available for students of all backgrounds.
If none of the courses listed here suit you, feel free to browse all the classes offered herein the 2021-2022 course description catalog.
AFST 201 — Introduction to African American Studies
Intro to African American Studies is a great class to take if you’re interested in learning more about the subject but aren’t sure where to start. It covers a lot of topics briefly to get you thinking about the kind of class you may want to take next and to simply expose you to the kind of issues the Africana department covers in its many classes. Some of this subject matter includes the way Black citizens experienced the Civil War period in American history and the institution of enslavement. Also covered are the beginnings of Black culture and the beginnings of protest traditions.
AFST 233 — Major Black Writers
For English students, or those who simply enjoy reading and being exposed to new and influential authors, AFST 233 — or ENGL 233 — is a cross-departmental course offered. Whether you wish to fill your general education requirement for “writing emphasis” or you simply need an elective, this class will cover many influential authors and an introduction to Black American literature in literary tradition as well. So keep this course in mind when you’re filling out your schedules for next fall.
AFST 373 — African Religions
This versatile course is known by many names and counts towards credit from several departments. Whether you call it AFST 373, REST 373 or ANTH 373, the material is the same and just as engaging. “African Religions” will cover Africa’s diverse religious traditions from Christianity and Islam to a few Indigenous religions as well, by diving into each topic’s past and present interactions and the way each has transformed over the years.
AFST 465 — Art and Archaeology of Ancient Africa
AFST 465 is for students who have an interest in art or art history. In this course, you will learn about some historical art traditions of sub-Saharan Africa. Some of the topics include prehistoric rock paintings, art found in archaeological sites and ancient kingdoms in Africa. Since the time period of the class spans between the first and second millennia BC, early terracotta sculpture and rock paintings are among some of the more specific examples that can be found in this course material.
AFST 476 — African American Psychology
Also known as PSYC 476, “African American Psychology” can also be counted towards psychology requirements. This course will include an introduction to the history of African American psychology — including theories, research and practice of the subject. A major focus will be on the psychological, social and educational realities of Black Americans. If you’re a psychology student, this course is definitely worth checking out.