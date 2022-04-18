Spring semester 2021 is coming to an end, and that means it is time to register for the upcoming fall semester. It is important to take advantage of the available course descriptions, but finding the best classes can be a meticulous process when there are more than 900 pages worth of classes to browse through on the university’s catalog.
The classes below can serve as a starting point when searching for classes, as they are interesting and unique choices for people of all majors and skill levels.
ENGL 311: Race In Horror, Sci-Fi and Thriller (CRN 54720)
In this class, students will explore the presentation of racial issues such as enslavement, scientific racism and legal injustice, and how these topics present themselves within pop culture representations of horror, sci-fi and thriller.
A variety of works will be included within the course, including works by W.E.B Du Bois, Misha Green, Jordan Peele, Daniel Glover, Toni Morrison, Octavia Butler and Tiya Miles. This English 311 class, taught by Professor DeLisa Hawkes, will meet in person from 2:30-3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
ALEC 485: Global Sustainable Development Goals (CRN 52453)
Are you interested in sustainability, specifically in terms of legislation and government? If so, join Professors David Ader and Thomas Gill for this Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication 485 course.
The course will closely examine each of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which were developed to decrease humans’ negative impact on the Earth. Students will learn how global efforts are being made towards the SDGs, and they will have the opportunity to work together to create their own plans of action for addressing each SDG. The class will meet from 8:10-9:25 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
ARTM 490: Introduction to Museum Studies (CRN 53140)
This Art Museum and Curator Studies 490 course aims to educate students on the basic aspects of how a museum functions. Students can expect to obtain a well-rounded knowledge of museum work, with discussed topics including history, governance, financial structure, exhibitions, collections, education, development and guest services. The class will meet from 4:05-5:20 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the instructor is yet to be announced.
Art non-major classes
There are a wide range of Art Non-Major courses offered, including introductory drawing, painting, ceramic sculpture, pottery, photography, sculpture, intaglio, lithography, screen printing, monoprint and more. These course offerings allow students to become immersed in new art forms while pursuing an unrelated degree. For more information, visit the School of Art’s Non-Major offerings page.
BUAD 399: Business Administration Special Topics: 'Name Image Likeness' (CRN 53980)
Join Professor Lynn Ramsey Youngs for this Business Administration 399 Special Topics course, which will be focused on Name Image Likeness. This policy, passed in July of 2021, allows athletes within The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to monetize their name, image and likeness. NCAA athletes can now take profit deals such as commercials or advertising.
This course helps students to learn more about the internal processes of this policy, as well as how to use it to their advantage in a business setting. The class will meet from 12:55-2:10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COSC 469: Human Factors in Cybersecurity (CRN 52807)
Have you ever wondered what the human impact on technology, specifically computers, truly is? In his Computer Science 469 course, Professor Doowon Kim focuses on the specifics of human-computer interaction (HCI), and how this impacts cybersecurity.
Topics for the course include ethics, authentication, usable secure communication, phishing, usable cryptographic libraries and more. These topics will help students to develop a better understanding of security in the technical world in terms of HCI. The class will meet from 12:55-2:10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
EDPY 210: Psychoeducational Issues in Human Development (CRN 43666, 43667, 45866, 45867, 48185, 48186)
This Educational Psychology 210 course differs from the conventional classes in the fact that it incorporates research of psychological and cognitive development into classroom strategies. The class places an emphasis on the mental and emotional wellbeing of students, and aims to promote more humane practices within the community.
Not only does the class satisfy a social sciences general education credit, but it also provides an insight into the development of the human mind. This class is offered at various times throughout the week, and is taught by several different professors.
JAPA 321: Japanese Graphic Novel/Anime (CRN 51648)
If you are interested in Japanese culture and art forms, the Cinema Studies 321 course, taught by Professor Jon Lacure, is a great option. The course will focus largely on Japanese graphic novels and how these have specifically influenced film and television animation.
All readings will be in English translation. The class will meet from 12:55-2:10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.