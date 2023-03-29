As the spring semester begins to wind down, returning students have the opportunity to browse the timetable and schedule their classes for the upcoming fall semester. Whether students are looking for classes to fill a specific major requirement or just a general elective course that could potentially peak their interest, UT offers an array of classes that span across any and all topics.
Here are six classes you won’t want to miss out on during the fall 2023 semester.
HTM 102 - Intro to Travel and Tourism
This asynchronous, fully online class focuses on the hospitality industry in its entirety and everything that it encompasses. Students will develop a better understanding of the role tourism plays around the world, as well as the financial aspects that drive the industry forward.
PYED 223 - Martial Arts: Samurai Swordsmanship
This physical education activity course aims to turn students into master swordsmen by the end of the 15 weeks. Here, students will not only be studying the art of Samurai sword fighting, but also the ancient ways and philosophies of the warriors themselves. The class meets at the Health and Physical Ed Recreation Building on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
ASL 111 - Elementary American Sign Language
When thinking about language courses offered at high schools and universities across the nation, classes like Spanish, French, Latin, Chinese and even German all come to mind, but rarely ASL. This class uses a variety of techniques to help students develop and enhance the expressive and receptive skills needed when communicating in sign language. The 100-level course meets at the Bailey Education Complex, with various days and time slots available.
ARTN 222 - Non-Major Intro to Pottery Art
Ever have the urge to express yourself creatively but don’t know where to begin? Look no further than this non-art major course, designed to provide students with the basic understandings of ceramic pottery. The class focuses on utilitarian form — however, students will have the opportunity to work hands-on with the pottery wheel, prepare their own clay and glaze then kiln their own pieces in the Ceramics Building.
PUBH 430 - Suicide and Suicide Prevention Across the Lifespan
Suicide is a public health concern that has plagued societies across the world and this course aims to break down and analyze the key factors that contribute to this epidemic. Students will discuss tactics on surveillance, assessment, prevention, intervention and postvention, with the class meeting at HSS on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:05-5:20 p.m.
ENGL 345 - Graphic Novel and Comics
Students that have completed a 100 level English course qualify for this lecture on the literary and historical contributions that graphic novels and comic books have made in the writing industry. Students will examine narrative themes and visual elements across stories. The class is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:55-2:10 p.m. in HSS.
