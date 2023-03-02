Each March, individuals come together to celebrate Women’s History Month. Although there are not as many celebratory events on campus this year as in previous years, there are still some ways that you can get involved. Here are some helpful ideas to help you learn and observe the work of women in the Knoxville area.
Fleming-Morrow Lecture in African American History
This event will take place on UT’s campus and bridges the gap between Black History Month and Women’s History Month. Professor Shannon Dee Williams from the University of Dayton will be speaking at Strong Hall 101 on March 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. The title of this lecture is “America’s Real Sister Act: The Hidden History of Black Catholic Nuns in the United States.” Williams will discuss the generations of Black women who became Catholic nuns in the United States and the struggle these women faced, especially in the Civil Rights Movement era.
‘New Beginnings’ Online Exhibit
The College of Education, Health and Human Sciences has an updated resource guide on their website, which links many interactive videos and articles, if someone chooses to explore them. One of these resources is this online exhibit titled “New Beginnings: Immigrant Women and The American Experience.” This exhibit was created by the National Women’s History Museum and demonstrates the female American experience through photographs. The exhibit explores women’s history from the opening of Ellis Island in 1892 to the work on Dolores Huerta in the 1960s.
Finding Her Story Through Genealogy
This event will take place at the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street. It will be from 1-3 p.m. on March 25. This workshop, led by Lisa Norwood Oakley, the vice president and curator of education at the East Tennessee Historical Society, will help teach people how to research, document and interpret their genealogy. The workshop will focus on interpreting women’s stories and challenges in women’s histories.
'Votes for Women' Online Exhibit
Also from the East Tennessee History Center, there is an online exhibit available that focuses on female political activism in East Tennessee, ranging from the time of the American Revolution to the era of the suffragettes. There are multiple sections available in this exhibit, from a history of women’s suffrage in East Tennessee to individual short biographies of East Tennessean suffragists. There will also be a postcard gallery highlighting the importance of postcard art in women’s suffrage.
The National Park Service makes a point each year to honor the legacies of women, contributing to the “Travel Where Women Made History” website, which highlights places where women made history. There is both a section for traveling to these spots in National Parks and a section for traveling to places where women made history. These explorations can be done in person or online.
International Women’s Day Events
International Women’s Day will take place on March 8. Though many events have filled up, such as the International Women’s Day Symposium at the Library of Congress, IWD will be hosting virtual events about the role of women in the workforce of many different industries. These industries include: tourism, finance, microscopy, technology and more.
While there are not as many events celebrating Women’s History Month as expected this year, there is no better time to celebrate the women in your life. Now is the best time to think about the women in your life and honor them for the many things that they have accomplished, as well as the legacies of women before them.
