While we are always glad to have a break from nonstop work and stress, we must all return to it eventually as college students. With this return, something else that arrives yet again is the post-holiday blues.
Here are some ways to get yourself acclimated and back into the work setting after a break filled with opening gifts, indulging in sweets and most likely binging Netflix series after Netflix series.
Exercise
Exercise will never not be a necessity, but more studies have shown that it’s helpful in every aspect of life, especially mentally. When you go for a run and stimulate your body, it releases endorphins. These not only reduce pain, but also give you a sense of feeling good.
So whether you go to the TRECs or Planet Fitness, or even take a walk around campus, you’re sure to feel better in no time. There are activities such as yoga classes, fencing and more. Your exercise doesn't have to be boring.
Your mind and body will be thanking you.
New Year's resolutions
It’s a tradition for some, and a cheesy idea to others, but keeping some goals in mind can be beneficial to your motivation and keep your mind off the blues. Having ambitions can help you move forward and continue to plan for the future.
When the stress of school and work becomes really high, reminding yourself why you started and how far you’ve come can be very beneficial. If you’re being too hard on yourself, especially with your blues, think back to how much you’ve accomplished and how much further you’ll go.
Watch something non-Christmasey
Though some people like listening to sad songs after a break-up, that may make things worse. If you were to break up with Christmas, would you want to listen to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” over and over again? It probably won’t solve anything.
Instead, watch some comfort films. Even something nostalgic from your childhood on Disney+ would suffice — something that can get you out of the holiday spirit in time to head back to classes is all you need. It’s even possible that watching something inspiring or something that makes you excited for school can help shift your focus, as well.
Talk to someone
It’s more common than you think to have post-holiday blues. The best thing you can do is voice your feelings and let them out in the open rather than keeping them bottled up.
Though it’s a temporary feeling, they’re just as valid as any other emotion. After such a colorful holiday season, who could blame you for feeling gloomy when January rolls around and there’s a bunch of freezing rain and half melted snow on the ground? This is a total 180.
It helps to go through something with someone who can relate or at least support you throughout your hardships, no matter the reasoning behind it.
Try and make an effort to talk to them in-person or at the very least call. Sometimes texting can be a barrier of social interaction and can leave mixed signals in the tone of texts.
Get plenty of rest
As a college student, getting proper sleep is not always an easy habit to keep up with.
Nowadays there’s enough research to show how much an inadequate amount of sleep — as well as exercise — can affect your mood. So, if you’re feeling gloomy after the holidays, getting a good night’s rest could really help.
Make sure you’re in a comfortable environment. Try to keep as little to no light as possible in your room and do what you can to not be on your phone so much before bed. Some ways to do this would be to read a book or do some bedtime yoga to wind down.
Have noisy neighbors upstairs? Affordable fans and noisemakers are available at places like Walmart and Costco.
Even hot tea or an essential oil diffuser can be just the thing to calm your nerves and tell your body it’s time to unwind.
There are plenty of ways to enhance your sleep experience. You just have to make the effort to find them.