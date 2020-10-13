Where did 2020 go already? Students are nearing the middle of the semester and that means midterms are here.
Here are several things you can do to try and survive midterms (with the added bonus of having them during a health pandemic).
Talk to your professors (and your friends)
Professors are people, too.
During a time like this, it may be especially important to keep your professors updated with how things are going. If your class is virtual/online, things might feel different if you have never had an online or virtual class.
Do not be afraid to ask questions. Attending office hours and even emailing professors can be super helpful to ensure you are on the same page and to understand where both parties stand.
Do not forget your friends. Now that people are practicing social distancing, a quick video chat might be helpful for both of you. Sometimes, it’s nice to check in and chat and to remember that you are not alone in this.
Keep up with lectures and homework
This may seem like a no-brainer, but sometimes going to class is hard, even if it is online.
However, attendance is a must, especially nearing an exam. You never know when your professor might include a tidbit of information about what to expect during the midterm, and you would hate to miss it.
If you have to miss, reach out to your professor or a classmate to see what you’ve missed. It happens to everyone.
Plan it out
It can be overwhelming when you have exams and projects all due simultaneously, but it does not have to be as difficult as it sounds.
Make a plan for when things are due and when to do them – note the distinctions here. Give yourself some time to complete your work or study for exams and give yourself time to breathe and for self-care. Schedules and calendars exist for this reason (among others).
Staples, Office Depot, Walmart and Target have cheap calendars or planners just for this, or you can even use the calendar on your phone or laptop so you will never have to remember to grab it on your way out the door.
Self-care
Self-care is important for gearing up for midterms.
Rest and nutrition are important in keeping a balanced and sound mind during extraneous times like these. So, take that long bath or shower, take that nap and eat a slice of pizza, just maybe not for every meal. Sometimes just taking a breath or stepping away from your work can do wonders for the end result.
Be kind to yourself and listen your body.
Unplug a little
Focusing can be hard, especially when everyone is so “connected.”
Now might be a good time to take some personal time away from the seemingly unending media and marketing everyone is subjected to. Not only might this help in maintaining focus during your studies, but it may also help in de-stressing.
Sometimes social media or media in general can overwhelm the emotions. Why not take a break when you are already overwhelmed?
Midterms suck. But they might be able to suck less with these tips. At the end of the day, communicate with others, stay motivated for class, take some time to plan, take time for yourself and unplug just a little.