Get any supplies within the first week
It helps to know what you will actually need for your classes.
Some may require a clicker or making sure you have enough pens — if you handwrite your notes rather than type them, that is. And some classes may even need you to write your attendance on a clipboard or require a specific calculator. And who can forget textbooks?
It’s important to have the right tools and to get them as soon as possible. Thankfully some professors are gracious enough to send links or to not start using specific instruments until later in the semester.
But if you are known to be rather forgetful, it’s best to write a list of school supplies and head to your local Walmart, Target or even Amazon to get what you need, especially if you need to ship it.
Join a club or a campus mixer
With how big campus is, it can feel lonely from time to time. Having some friends to study with — or to even complain about that professor you’re not crazy about — can help you get through the semester and could possibly end with lasting relationships.
All of UT’s events are posted on their event calendar and individual clubs are found on their organizations page. There are hundreds of ways you can meet people throughout the semester that don’t always have to be in your classroom.
The club list is so long, that it is organized by category!
Rewire your sleep schedule
After an entire holiday break where waking up early wasn’t always necessary, not everyone can score the afternoon classes. It’s time to get your brain and your body ready for an early start to your day again.
The week that classes start, try to go to bed at the time you will throughout the semester. That way if you get the same first week of school nerves that you would in grade school, it won’t feel so uncomfortable going to bed at 10 or 11 p.m. compared to 3 a.m.
Prep meals for the week
Some students on campus have meal plans, others want food from home. For those that don’t have the luxury of paying extra, eating healthier might be a better route for you.
Meal prepping is easy and affordable and there’s hundreds of guides and recipes that can be found by a simple Google search or aesthetically shown on Pinterest. Just buy some Tupperware for the week that’s easy to pack, and you’re ready to go.
And the best part? You’re saving money and eating healthier.
Self care
Self care is one of the most important habits to get yourself into not only before school but during the semester.
Putting on a face mask and watching a comfort movie or reading a good book on a stormy day are just a couple of ways to give your body a rest from constantly working while still feeling accomplished.
Though in today’s world it feels like we must be doing something productive constantly, it’s equally as important to do something mindless like building a Lego set or playing Animal Crossing.
Giving your brain a rest from pushing itself will be just what it needs to perform further the next day. Make self care as much of a priority as studying and your body will thank you.