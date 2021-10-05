On the first floor of Hodges Library, the Miles Reading Room holds a three-shelf section full of books written by UT faculty. Books on anything from social work to poetry can be found in this tucked-away corner.
Here is a list of engaging books written by UT faculty that students can easily access at the library.
“#Awkward Politics: Technologies of Popfeminist Activism,” co-authored by Maria Stehle, associate professor of German
Lovers of Netflix’s “Moxie” will find a home in this book. “Awkward Politics” talks about feminism in a true-to-the-name awkward and youthful way. It grabs readers from the beginning with strong language from a Facebook post from user Riot Grrl Berlin beckoning readers to go to a march in Berlin. With pictures and actual sources, the book outlines how feminism has shown itself in the media, in all of its nitty-gritty ways.
The book uses advanced language, but it is contrasted with funky photos and primary sources. Readers could easily skip a chapter or jump around and still be able to understand the book.
“Zen Inspirations: Essential Meditations and Texts” by Miriam Levering, emerita professor of religious studies
This book may be a nice break in the always-rushing life of a college student.
“Zen Inspirations” is an anthology of poems written by Zen masters, with corresponding photographs that all have to do with the Buddhist practice of Zen. Each poem is accompanied by a color, illustration or photo, creating an immersive experience. The book is an easy, thought-provoking read. When opening the book, calmness pours out.
“Housebound” by Elizabeth Gentry, senior lecturer of English
“Housebound” is a book for book lovers. It entangles the reader in a whirlwind of writing and transports them into the life of Maggie, the main character. “Housebound” is a book that one must really pay attention to. As all lovers of books know, every word counts in this book.
It is a story many girls can relate to, one of caring for siblings and helping parents. It is a story that is not a fairytale but is written almost like a Hans-Christian-Anderson tale, telling the painful life of an eldest daughter.
“Poseidon’s Curse: British Naval Impressment and Atlantic Origins of the American Revolution” by Christopher P. Magra, professor of history
“Poseidon’s Curse” tells the story of the American Revolution with a focus on the Atlantic Ocean. It is written like a novel and a historical telling all at the same time. It grabs readers’ attention from the beginning by setting the scene in a kind of Star Wars yellow-text forward way.
Advanced writing is used in this book, however, the story-telling manner in which it is written keeps readers engaged. For lovers of history and the American Revolution, it is quite reminiscent of the popular podcast “History that Doesn’t Suck.”
“A Hidden Diary from the Lodz Ghetto,” edited by Helene Sinnreich, associate professor of religious studies
This diary is from Heniek Fogel, a Jew imprisoned in the Lodz Ghetto in 1942 when he was 19. It outlines the horrors of Nazi ghettos. The book is definitely graphic and hard to read. However, it is a deep and moving real-life story that is important to remember. Fogel figures out how to survive in the ghetto throughout the book, in a horrifyingly true way.
The book is a heavy read, but the language is simple. The context surrounding diary entries is explained.