With the spring semester beginning this week, it can be hard to return from a long break and immediately snap back into the academic mindset. That being said, here are some tricks that might help you ease back into the semester.
Start with the Syllabus
By now, most professors have posted their syllabus to Canvas. The easiest way to ease back into classes is to read the syllabus and answer the four Ws: who is teaching this class, what is this class about, where is this class (and office hours) located, and when is this class (and office hours) taking place? With those questions in mind, you will be more prepared to take on the class and its assignments.
Make an Assignment Schedule
Along with the basic aspects of the course, each syllabus usually has a list of assignments due or topics that will be covered in each class period. It might be beneficial for you to write these dates down (at least the major assignments, like exams and papers) – which can be on paper, in a planner, or somewhere online, like Google Sheets or Google Calendar.
Google Sheets allows you to write down each assignment for every class and sort them by their due date, which can be very helpful. Google Calendar will notify you when assignments are due, if you choose to be notified. Additionally, if you type all of your assignments out on Google Sheets, you can import them into Google Calendar, which gives you the best of both worlds.
Find a Study Space
Sometimes it’s easier to snap into an academic mindset if you go to an academic place. This doesn’t have to be the library or a building on campus– but it does have to be a place where you would be able to study, do homework, and dedicate time to academics without many distractions. With this connotation in mind, you may feel more studious when in this place, and that will help you to get back into the school spirit.
Jump in
Not the Corbin Bleu movie from 2007 — just attend your first class. In some cases, the best way to get back into the mindset you need for school is to jump right in. There’s no testing the waters — show up to class, meet your professors, discover what you’re going to be learning about, and within minutes you’ll be ready to complete assignments again.
Now that you have these tips in your holster, you can come back to them if you ever feel unmotivated, whether it be after a fun weekend, an academic holiday, or just because you feel a bit burnt out. While these tips might not work for everyone, they can be molded and mended to fit your needs and are a valuable tool for reentering academic society after winter break.
