Finals week is one of the most dreaded moments in a college student’s career. Nights suddenly shift from casually doing homework on the couch with friends to spending countless hours holed up in the library or a coffee shop with too much caffeine and somehow not enough time to study.
As we enter our finals era, here is a collection of songs that will keep you awake, motivated and focused while cramming for exams.
Hell N Back - Bakar
The song title alone perfectly describes the feeling of finals week, but this tune will most definitely uplift your spirits and get you in the right headspace to start chipping away at study guides.
Good Days - SZA
This R&B song will make you feel as though you are lounging somewhere on a tropical island, even if the reality is that you are just staring out the window of the fifth floor of Hodges Library trying your best to take a stab at a practice exam.
Vroom Vroom - Charli XCX
This song will motivates you and get you moving. The opening note alone has the power to snap me out of any daydream and force me to get back to work and because of that, it is the perfect hype up song for finals.
My Tears Are Becoming A Sea - M83
The dramatic crescendo in this song just sounds exactly how acing an exam feels. It’s just two minutes and 31 seconds of pure motivation with a rewarding pay off.
Sweden - C418
The Minecraft soundtrack is the perfect music for studying and just background noise in general. The music’s tranquility provides some peace of mind and clarity and is just really refreshing to listen to.
Reel to Real - M.I. Hakone
For years, the Lofi Girl has been the poster child for productivity. As she sits at her desk with her headphones on and cat at her side, chill, Lofi hip hop beats accompany her while she works and this song by M.I. Hakone can make you like you’re working right alongside her.
Space Song - Beach House
This song is almost hypnotizing and has the ability to mentally transport you to outer space. It has an ideal mix of both instrumentals and lyrics that make it a great song to study to.
the lakes - Taylor Swift
Like many of Taylor’s songs, there are deep literary themes embedded into her lyrics that make you feel smarter just by listening to them. This song depicts the Lake District in England that was once teeming with poets and creative individuals who sought inspiration at the body of water and this song could potentially inspire students this finals season.
Interlude - The Trio - Lana Del Rey
This instrumental trap interlude would ideally work best as a walk-up song for a baseball player or played at top volume in the car with the windows down, but it has the ability to wake up even the sleepiest of students as they grind for their upcoming exams.
Work Bitch - Britney Spears
“You wanna live fancy? Live in a big mansion? Party in France? You better work, bitch, you better work." If you were to ask Britney Spears for one piece of advice during this finals season, she would just tell you one thing – work, bitch. This song and that line alone should be enough motivation to help you power through the upcoming finals week.
