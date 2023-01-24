At the beginning of the semester, the number of events and activities offered can be daunting. While the UT Events Calendar is a great resource for viewing potential event options, it can be good to know some specific events to look out for. Here are some of the biggest campus events happening during the Spring 2023 semester.
2023 East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival (Jan. 28)
Join together in celebrating the beginning of spring and the Year of the Rabbit at this special spring event, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building.
This cultural event will include dancing, singing, music, a traditional lion dance and martial arts. Tickets will be available for purchase at the event, and will range between a cost of $6 to $10.
Winter Engagement Fair (Feb. 10)
Although this event occurs each semester, it is a great opportunity to learn more about how to become involved in student organizations and groups. If you are interested in becoming more engaged in extracurricular activities, this might be a good option for you.
This event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Student Union Plaza.
VOLentines Day (Feb. 14)
Don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day? That’s okay! This event, hosted by the Campus Events Board, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Student Engagement, Student Union Suite 174 and Student Union Plaza and will allow for students to come together in celebration of Valentine’s Day. There will be free crafts, goodies and snacks offered, so this event is one that you won’t want to miss.
Ready for the World Music Series: Ukraine (Feb. 26)
Join Solomia Soroka for a lecture about the history of music in Ukraine, as well as the social and political contexts that formed musical movements. In this lecture, Soroka will educate attendees on the classic Ukrainian music scene from the 17th century to the modern day as well as four of the most important composers of Ukraine, including Mykola Lysenko, Vasyl Barvinsky, Myroslav Skoryk and Yevhen Stankovych.
With a variety of live musical selections, this event is a great opportunity to be exposed to rich musical styles and talent that you have not experienced before. This series is specifically focused on the classical music culture of Ukraine, and will include performances from Ukrainian artists Soroka, Sergei Vassiliev and Angelina Gadeliya. These artists are renowned for their musical performances and accomplishments, which have brought widespread awareness to the importance and distinct style of Ukrainian music.
This event will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Mary Greer Room in the John C Hodges Library. Tickets are free to students, faculty, staff and children under 18, and general admission tickets will be available for $25.
Fresh Check Day: Wellness Fair (March 8)
Join the Student Life, CHEW, Student Counseling Center, Vols2Vols, University Housing and RecSports for a fair promoting mental health care and resources. The fair will offer interactive booths, free food, music, prizes and giveaways.
This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Pedestrian Walkway.
Earth Day Festival (April 19)
Come together with other students to celebrate Earth Day in a fun, festival-like manner. In past years, this event has included food, music and green opportunities, so this is likely to be a good opportunity to become more involved in sustainability initiatives on and off campus.
This year’s festival will take place at the Student Union from 7 to 10 p.m.
