Now that the University of Tennessee’s fall semester has begun, many students are making final decisions about their classes and schedules. The add/drop period for classes is only available for a short time before there are larger impacts on tuition and fees.
Adding Classes
Many classes have seats that become open for enrollment in the beginning of the semester, however some of these classes require the permission of the department head in order to be added after the first day of the term. If departmental policies permit, students can also change class sections during this time.
Dropping Classes
Some students realize after the first day of class that they would like to change their schedule and completely drop the class, or potentially drop the class further into the semester. This can be done through the MyUTK website using the same method as adding courses. However, there are more issues that can arise from unenrolling from a class after the add/drop date. Potential consequences include a loss of scholarships, various fees assigned to students and receiving a “W” on an official transcript.
What is a “W”?
Although it can seem frightening, a “W” is simply known as a withdrawal from a course. Each semester, a student has an allotted amount of time to decide to drop a course before a withdrawal is shown on their transcript. Each student at the university is allowed six different class drops during their entire career, until his or her first bachelor’s degree is earned. Although it is displayed on a transcript, it will not affect a student’s GPA.
Effects on Scholarships/Payments
In order to be considered a full time student at UT, one must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours. If a student’s credit hours go below this requirement after dropping classes, he or she will be considered part-time. This action can result in the loss of various scholarships and benefits.Furthermore, if a student enrolls for the semester on the first day of class or later, he or she can expect to receive fees that range from $100-$200. When dropping a class after the semester has begun, a student can also be charged for a percentage of tuition and fees.
Important Deadlines
The deadlines for dropping and adding classes are featured on the university calendar. The last day to drop a class for this semester without obtaining a withdrawal is Tuesday, Aug. 30th for both undergraduate and graduate students. The last day to drop a course with a withdrawal for graduate students is on Tuesday, Nov. 15th. For undergraduate students, the last day is on Wednesday, Dec. 7th. If a student wants to completely withdraw from the university, the last day to do so is on Wednesday, Dec. 7th.
For answers to additional questions, contact One Stop Student Services.