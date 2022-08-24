While a relatively high 66% of college students nationwide voted in the 2020 presidential elections, many are left in the dark about how to get involved in local campaigns, which happen yearly. Knox County held a major election in early August, which decided several elected positions, including county mayor and district attorney. Statewide primaries were held simultaneously, deciding which candidates will go head to head in the November midterm elections.
However, only just over 11% of registered voters in the county cast a ballot on August 4, with many non-voters citing complaints of confusion, lack of awareness and simple disinterest.
UT professor of journalism Mark Harmon, a Democratic candidate opposing Republican incumbent Tim Burchett for the state’s second House of Representatives seat this year, admits that voting and electoral policy is far too confusing for the average citizen.
“There are at least two, maybe three factors at play here,” Harmon said. “One is, we schedule elections strangely. The first Thursday in August is not a very memorable or convenient time for a municipal election. That really works against students having a significant role in it. The other factor is that, a lot of people do not realize until too late how much municipal and local government has a role in their lives.”
Jack Vaughn, a senior majoring in communication studies who was also recently elected to the fifth seat in Tennessee’s Democratic State Executive Committee, also stands by the importance of local elections.
“There are many local races where you can have a huge impact on who’s in office and who’s going to listen to students, and young people,” Vaughn said. “Your voice is going to matter locally more so than at any other level of government.”
Local government can be confusing, so here is a brief, simplified breakdown of some of the most important positions held by elected officials in Knox County.
United States House of Representatives Seat 2
In total, there are nine U.S. House of Representatives seats reserved for the State of Tennessee. However, only one represents Knox County. That seat is currently held by Tim Burchett, a Republican who is up for reelection this year. His job is to assess the needs and wants of the majority of people in his district (an area of a city or state that determines who represents who), and to represent them in the House of Representatives, which votes on many important national decisions, such as the creation of laws or the declaration of wars.
Tennessee State General Assembly
Tennessee has a state legislature made up of a House of Representatives and a Senate. There are three state senators and seven state representatives who each represent some part of Knox County. Only one senator and one representative represent UT campus and the Fort Sanders neighborhood, however. Those are Republican Richard Briggs and Democrat Sam McKenzie, respectively. Their jobs are very similar to the national congress, except they are purely concerned with matters of the State of Tennessee.
Knox County Commission
There is a council of commissioners in Knox County made up of 11 men and women, who represent different parts of the county at sessions of county governance, during which they vote on policies, budgets and other important local decisions. Only one commissioner, Republican Carson Dailey of the ninth district, serves the UT campus. There are two commissioners that serve “at-large,” meaning they represent all of Knox County. Those are Republicans Larsen Jay and Justin Biggs, in the 10th and 11th seats, respectively.
Knox County Mayor
There is one person who governs the whole of Knox County, who is currently Glenn Jacobs, a Republican. He was reelected to this position for his second term on Aug. 4, and presides over county business and funding. It is his job to ensure that the county remains functional and operational by making sure that all of the various county administrative departments are doing their job properly. He is to act in the interest of all Knox County residents.
Knoxville City Council
Much like the county commission, the city council comes together to vote on city ordinances, planning and policies that affect each and every citizen of Knoxville. Two council members represent different parts of UT campus, those being Tommy Smith and Andrew Roberto in the first and second seats, respectively.
Knoxville City Mayor
Indya Kincannon is Knoxville’s 69th mayor and the second woman to hold the position. She presides over the entire city, ensuring that the people’s needs and wants are properly fulfilled by the city’s administrative faculties. She also appoints certain city officials, such as the recently sworn-in KPD chief Paul Noel.
Mark Harmon encouraged all local citizens to learn their political establishments and to actively participate in election cycles.
“Politics matters,” Harmon said. “It matters who gets elected. They’re not all the same. There are some big differences, and you need to invest a little bit of time in learning those differences. And you must work hard for the people who support what you support.”
There are many organizations in and around campus that encourage political involvement. The College Democrats and College Republicans are both groups that engage in politics, assisting in local campaigns and fostering friendships between those with shared beliefs.
Senior Cassie Williams is the president of the UTK Conservative Coalition, an umbrella organization which keeps cohesion between all of UT’s conservative groups, including College Republicans. She says that there are exciting opportunities for young students wishing to get involved in local politics.
“We have local candidates come to speak and recruit help for their campaigns,” Williams said. “Many of our members, including myself, work for local and state campaigns.”
A common misconception is that out-of-state college students are ineligible to vote locally. However, so long as a student holds residency at an address in Knoxville, and is a citizen of the United States, they are eligible to vote in local city, county and state elections. Absentee ballots are also available for students who go home for the summer.
“If you don’t want more of the same, then you need to vote and get involved, and find people who share your priorities,” Vaughn said.