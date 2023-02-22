Anastasia Fine, a UT senior studying public relations, has been going viral on TikTok multiple times a week for close to two years. Fine creates astrology and horoscope-based videos to provide viewers with creative information about their zodiac signs.
On Feb. 6, Fine posted a video detailing the “expectation when dating each sign vs. what it’s really like to date them.” This TikTok has been viewed approximately 3,500,000 times and has received over 408,000 likes.
The video is the second in a 12-part series Fine uploaded — each part featuring two zodiac signs and exploring the shared concept of dating expectations versus reality. The contrasting notions for each sign are represented by Pinterest-esque pictures.
With a sped-up version of “Mine” by Tink ft. G. Harbo playing in the background, Fine’s most viral video in the series showcases the dating expectation versus reality for Leos and Cancers.
The first photo representing the expectation for Leos when dating depicts a couple on top of a grassy knoll with rolling hills in the background, and the second shows a couple driving through a tree-lined road with their sunroof open.
After this, two pictures representing the contrasting reality for Leos when dating are shown. Both show couples dressed in matching outfits – one in hot pink tracksuits and the other in plaid pajama pants.
Following the same format for the next sign, the video goes on to illustrate the expectations and realities of Cancers when dating. The latter includes an image of a couple wearing slippers with the faces of popular Disney characters Mike Wasowski and Sully on them.
Local astrologer Noah Frere — who received a master’s degree in physics from UT — explained that Fine’s video is most likely referring to Cancer and Leo sun signs. According to Frere, a person’s moon sign and rising sign are just as important, if not more important, than their sun sign to their love life, though.
“I think the video is probably healthy for society — although, I personally think TikTok is a terrible invention — mostly because it adds complexity to the Cancer and Leo archetypes which is always good,” Frere said.
The comment section on Fine’s video is full of viewers requesting that Fine post their signs in the next video of the series. This demand has been made hundreds of times on her other videos as well.
Fine explained that her views tend to come from non-followers who stumble upon her videos on their For You pages. Still, the videos’ topics captivate them.
“Everyone has a zodiac sign, so people watch the videos all the way through waiting for their sign,” Fine said.
Fine began making zodiac-themed TikToks because she was interested in astrology and spirituality, but now she has a steady following of over 400,000 people who persistently ask for more content. This outcome came as a surprise to the young creator.
“Making the videos has always been fun for me,” Fine said. “At first it was ‘just a joke,’ like everyone says, but now it has turned into an income source for me, and I’m grateful for that.”
The videos Fine posts range from portrayals of different zodiac signs as popular memes to depicting what each sign looks like after a breakup. Despite the specifics of each video, Fine’s TikToks consistently get thousands — and often millions — of views.
The success of Fine’s account raises a question about the state of the media in regards to this niche topic.
A great deal of Americans have taken an interest in their zodiac signs for decades. Traditionally, those curious have obtained information about their signs from horoscope columns in newspapers.
Correspondingly, in an article printed in The New York Times in 1975, a Gallup poll indicated that 24% of American adults regularly read newspapers’ astrology columns.
Now, however, there are dozens of mediums through which people receive information about their signs. In fact, there is a whole sector of TikTok called AstroTok where users share and interact with videos relating to astrology.
“I think social media has replaced traditional newspapers when it comes to reading about horoscopes,” Fine said. “I think this is because with social media the content is a lot more engaging, so people like it more. It’s also more interpersonal because you can interact — like and comment — whereas newspapers are just reading it.”
Frere, who seeks to combine the studies of astronomy and astrology, believes that newspaper horoscopes greatly aided the dissemination of astrological information into society. Even so, he asserts that the primary purpose of horoscopes is not to inform.
“I don’t think horoscopes were ever meant, very much, to teach people astrology,” Frere said. “I think they are meant to give guidance and entertainment, with maybe the smallest dose of teaching.”
Despite his distaste for TikTok as a platform, Frere finds newspaper horoscopes to emanate a removed and “high and mighty” attitude in comparison to social media posts.
“I personally find the social media posts frequently more meaningful,” Frere said. “Not just because they’re more fun or accessible, but because there is a lot of relatability. It’s just people being people, and that’s nice.”
While he says that sorting through astrology-related social media posts can be challenging since many are not posted by “highly conscientious practitioners,” Frere still gains some insight from videos like Fine’s.
