This Thursday, Oct. 21, a celebratory Zoom was held in order to recognize UT’s very own Cornelius Eady and his seminal work “Brutal Imagination.”
Joining the UT English department as the John C. Hodges Chair of Excellence in Poetry in August of 2021, Eady is also well-known for co-founding Cave Canem, a home for Black poetry, in 1996.
Before the Zoom was held, Misty Anderson, a professor of English and adjunct professor of Theatre and Religious Studies, described the event and “Brutal Imagination’s” significance.
“Cave Canem, along with the University of California, Berkeley, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Eady’s ‘Brutal Imagination,’ both the poem and the play,” Anderson said. “Brutal Imagination started as a poem Eady wrote after the 1994 Susan Smith case in South Carolina, in which she claimed she had been carjacked by a Black man to cover over the fact that she had drowned her two young sons by leaving them strapped into their car seats as she sank her car in a lake.”
The concept of race in Eady’s poems is outlined heavily and they place emphasis on being a person of color in America. Given that “Brutal Imagination” is based off of a true story, it spurred some considerable discourse.
“The title refers to the brutality of her act and of the cultural imagination that led so many to believe her. She traded on the racist assumption that Black men are dangerous criminals,” Anderson said.
During the Zoom meeting, members and panelists of Cave Canem spoke about Eady and his work, and how much “Brutal Imagination” has affected their lives and poetry itself.
Erica Hunt, a faculty member in Cave Canem and poet herself, touched on the important details the poem presented and how it became controversial as future events would follow suit.
“The narrator is a kind of ghost voice, the voice of the frequently villainized Black person, in an anti-Black world,” Hunt said.
The immense emotion Eady expresses through his collection of poems brought praise to his work and opened up new opportunities. “Brutal Imagination” was adapted to the stage as a play at the Kitchen and the Vineyard Theatre. In May 2021, it was staged virtually, starring Joe Morton and Sally Murphy.
In 2001, “Brutal Imagination” became a National Book Award Finalist. Later, the off-Broadway play created from the book won the Newsday Oppenheimer Award.
Later in the meeting, Eady described the style of his poems and how the deeper emotion has a meaning, and how it can be identified in the genre of blues.
“Blues tell the truth. Blues actually sometimes is talking back or a way of filling a silence, or you know, being silenced,” Eady said. “Blues does that, it says ‘It did happen,’ or ‘You did do that to me,’ or even ‘You did do me wrong.’”
Several excerpts were read and reflected on, and the celebration of such a large moment in the history of African American poetry continued.
“We are also hoping it will draw attention to the Oct. 25th poetry reading with six Cave Canem alumni poets. That event was originally scheduled as a large in-person event, with readings at Austin-East, Fulton and West High Schools, but COVID concerns led us to reimagine the event as an online reading for now. We’ll invite the poets back next October and look forward to more in person interaction then,” Anderson said.
More information about the reading next Monday can be found on the Cave Canem website.