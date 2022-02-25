“College Conversations” is a series that highlights the University of Tennessee’s initiatives by presenting faculty research surrounding racism and encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion for everyone.
On Feb. 24, the UT Department of Theatre hosted a Zoom panel discussion entitled “BIPOC Plays & Playwrights,” featuring Tracey Copeland Halter, lecturer of acting. BIPOC stands for “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color” and represents solidarity between people of color.
In this discussion, Halter talked about the discrimination and lack of representation that people of color have experienced in theatre and how these individuals have fought to express their frustration and change the predominantly white curriculum.
Halter explained the lack of diversity at the Clarence Brown Theatre when she first arrived at UT.
“When I first came to the Clarence Brown Theatre, I had come from New York, and then I had come from Atlanta,” Halter said. “When I got here, they had never done a show with people of color on the Clarence Brown stage, produced by Clarence Brown Theatre. So, ‘Fences’ was the first, and that was 2006.”
Despite the many people of color in the theatre department at the time, none were represented in shows. Halter suggested this was likely a deterrent for some students, as they did not see proper representation and did not feel accepted.
In efforts to change this trend, Halter and several other professors at UT have worked together to integrate vital lessons of different heritages and cultures within their curriculum.
Halter described one of the assignments that caused her students to change their perspectives on cultural representation.
“We talked about African ritual, we talked about ancestors,” Halter said. “We did all of these exercises together, and then we made it universal because I think that’s one of the things people don’t understand. We do all of these Western European shows, and they’re like ‘Well, I don’t know if your shows or if things about the Black experience would be universal.’ But, you find that it's all universal. We all have ancestors, right? We all have stories to tell.”
In her classes, Halter had students write stories about their own various heritages.
“We got these students together and we started teaching them all of these things from the West African experience. Then we started asking them ‘Who are your ancestors?’ … We gave them the tools and they wrote their own stories, and they performed them at the end of the semester,” Halter said.
Halter’s lesson revealed many societal barriers that still cause people to feel uncomfortable about learning the histories of people of color and why she believes these barriers should not exist.
Halter discussed the Clarence Brown Theatre’s upcoming play, “Blood At The Root,” which is centered around the true story of Jena 6, a group of Black students in Louisiana who faced charges of attempted murder for beating up a white classmate in 2006, and explores the internal search for a sense of belonging.
“If you would’ve said to me 15 years ago that we would be doing this play in our space and inviting in our audience, I would’ve laughed at you,” Halter said. “‘Blood At The Root’ is based on a real life event in Jena, Louisiana … It is centered around what happened when a tree that normally white kids sit at all the time, one day Black kids decided that they were going to sit under the tree. When they sat at the tree nothing happened right away, but when they came back, there were three nooses hanging from that tree.”
“This triggered a whole slew of racial activities that came about, including a fight where six Black men beat up a white guy … He actually came back to school the next day. They were all tried for attempted murder.”
Halter said depicting realistic stories such as that of Jena 6 is incredibly important in representing the lives and struggles of people of color. People who have not faced similar adversities can often find it hard to truly understand what these individuals endured, and through theatrical productions, this education can be achieved.
Angela Batey, associate director for graduate studies at the School of Music, described the difficulty that she has faced in trying to put herself in the perspectives of others.
“I think for me, part of it is trying to understand the lived experiences of others. That’s so hard for us to do because we don’t have the lived experiences of others,” Batley said.
This is a common issue that many individuals face in understanding one another. Art forms such as theatre help us to better understand and experience the stories of others.
Halter asked a crucial question of representation that everyone could apply to their personal lives.
“What does your dinner table look like? That’s the big question. Does your dinner table look like everybody who thinks like you, talks like you, looks like you? Then, maybe you need to change what your dinner table looks like. Because I can tell you the universal thing for everyone is ‘Where do I belong?’” Hatler said.
“Blood At The Root” will open on March 4, and will be showing at the Clarence Brown Theatre until March 13. For showtimes, tickets or more information, visit the theatre website.