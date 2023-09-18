Ahead of the release of their debut record “Let Me Tell You,” Milk Man & The Big Band will take the stage at Knoxville’s Yee-Haw Brewing Company on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. sponsored by WUTK 90.3 The Rock.
While they will be performing iconic covers such as The Beatle’s “Something,” The Allman Brothers Band’s “Whipping Post,” Pink Floyd’s “Have A Cigar” and Cream’s “White Room,” band leader and senior communication studies major Dino Nassios said that he will be putting more of an emphasis on marketing for their upcoming record.
“When we created this group, the whole point was to record original music, and that's the goal still,” Nassios said. “People like to hear songs they know, and I want to pay tribute to the musicians that made me fall in love with music. But it's also very important to me to have our own original music.”
During their set, they will perform many unreleased tracks off of “Let Me Tell You,” as well as their fan-favorite single "Hammurabi’s Pad.” Nassios has been pleased with how well that track has been received since its release earlier this year, but he also wants to look forward.
“I'm glad everyone likes it,” Nassios said. “I'm glad everyone can dance to it. It means a lot to me. Looking ahead, I think people may be surprised, and I hope not disappointed, when they discover that the music coming down the pipeline is going to be very different from that song. But that song, more than any of the others, is a direct tribute to the type of covers we play.”
The show at Yee-Haw Brewing Company is an important day for fans of Milk Man & The Big Band, as Friday, Sept. 22 also marks the release of the next single off of “Let Me Tell You,” entitled “Tired.”
“It's a great coincidence,” Nassios said. “I've had that song brewing since January of 2020. It’s been over three years now, and I've gone through multiple iterations of writing it, rewriting it and talking with different people about concepts they'd have for it regarding the structure and chords. We did a lot of cool things with it, and I hope that people will get what's going on with it because I think that's a personal favorite of everyone in the band.”
Milk Man & The Big Band’s next single in support of their debut record “Let Me Tell You” is a track entitled “Nothing Seems to Bother Me,” which will be released on all streaming platforms Friday, Oct. 6.
Nassios' main collaborator and orchestration arranger Rion Tabor, a senior majoring in music, calls the track unique.
“I feel like I came up with something I’m pretty happy about. At the time, I was very new at writing arrangements,” Tabor said. “Like I had done it in the past when I was younger, but they weren't very good arrangements. This was probably one of my first true arrangements. I could see something happening, or going somewhere, with this song.”
“Just like ‘Tired,’ it's evolved and changed a lot,” Nassios said. “I'm glad that we finally put a pin in it and decided on the structure of things. I'm also glad that we have so many different people playing on it. Aiden Lamb of Connor Kelly & The Time Warp is playing electric guitar. David Alan of Skyway 61 and The Shaydes is playing sitar. It's just a big, grand production but also a rock song.”
Following the Yee-Haw Brewing Company performance, Milk Man & The Big Band’s next show falls on a spooky Friday in October. On Friday, Oct. 13, the band returns to UT’s Student Union Auditorium for a show that will be full of surprises, special guests and great music. WUTK 90.3 The Rock will be returning as a sponsor.
“It's going to be a great time. We're pumped,” Nassios said. “We love playing on the theater stage. We had fun last time, and we hope this can be the start of a bunch of these theater-type shows.”
