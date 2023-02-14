Happy Valentine’s Day, Volunteers. Whether you’re taken or single this holiday, a sappy rom-com is always a good thing to watch on the day of love.
“Your Place or Mine” on Netflix follows two close friends from their respective homes in Los Angeles and New York. From the trailer, you can tell that they must swap homes at some point for Debbie’s — Reese Witherspoon — dream job. Peter — Ashton Kutcher — watches over Debbie’s teenage son while she’s away. By swapping their homes, a flame rekindles in their hearts, but in the trailer, the “will-they-won’t-they” question is unanswered – obviously. The trailer never tells you the end of the movie, no matter how bad some of us love spoilers.
Speaking of spoilers, that’s something this review won’t have. I’m keeping it spoiler-free so all of you who want to watch this movie for yourselves – or want to look up the spoilers for yourselves – can still do so. That being said, let’s jump into the review.
The movie sets up a past romance, if you can call it that, from Debbie and Peter’s college days. It’s something that continues to be brought up throughout the movie, despite the fact that Peter has a girlfriend of six-months who breaks up with him on his birthday. Personally, I feel like he would not be over that by the end of this movie realistically… but he’s been secretly in love with Debbie since forever, so he’s fine about this breakup.
Debbie works at a school and has a best friend who acts like she’s up to date on Gen Z’s lingo and dialect, but that’s just because she was written by Netflix. Debbie also has a babysitter who acts exactly like she was written on Netflix, but she’s only in the movie for a few minutes. Her character getting a part in a “show” is what makes the movie move along – Peter offers to come take care of Jack after leaving his job. The most realistic character is Debbie’s son Jack, who is approximately 13, and is very embarrassed by his mother at all times. Jack is also, apparently, allergic to everything. That’s what Reese Witherspoon says, but I wonder how much of that is just a concerned mom speaking.
When Peter arrives in LA, we learn that Debbie’s best friend at the school is someone that Peter also knows. Peter also knows nothing about kids, which is evident. He’s much more of a friend to Jack than a parent, which I assume will get him into trouble with Debbie later in the movie. However, I will give him some credit because Peter notices that Jack’s former-friends are ditching him. Jack also tells Peter that his mom won’t let him play on the hockey team, which Peter didn’t know. Apparently, Debbie and Peter don’t tell each other everything, which throws Peter off.
As Debbie gets to New York, she continues to stress about Jack and Peter. She left food, laminated lists of what Jack is allergic to and post-it notes everywhere detailing the daily routine in her house. By contrast, Peter has left her nothing of the sort– not even his silverware is unwrapped. It’s never been used. Peter gives Jack way more freedom than he’s used to– which allows Jack to gain some more confidence. Debbie also makes a new friend: Minka, Peter’s neighbor in his apartment complex. She will make life more fun for Debbie again, I’m sure.
Funnily enough, the thing that bothers me most about this movie is that the characters directly mention the time difference between L.A. and New York, but then their actions don’t align with it. Jack and Peter start their mornings before Debbie, despite being three hours ahead of the boys. The second thing that bothers me is that Debbie got a degree in a week and only had one final. If that was the way it worked, I would be part of Corporate America by now.
Debbie finds a love interest in Theo Martin – Jesse Williams – a big-shot publisher who will seem perfect for her because she loves books. Surprise – Peter didn’t give up on his dream to become a writer – there’s a book in his oven (the oven is not turned on, ever, as pre-established by Peter not using his utensils) that he did not tell Debbie about (and I would wager is about her, though I haven’t gotten that far in the movie yet). The two talk over the phone throughout the movie, their lives mirroring each other perfectly – it’s giving soulmate– despite the similarities that Theo Martin and Debbie discover about themselves through their various barely-dates and soon-to-be night stands. I would say it’s just one, but I can’t guarantee that as someone who hasn’t finished the movie.
As the movie progresses, Jack and Peter continue to grow closer and Debbie continues to remember who she is outside of being a single mom. I’ll stop with the minor details, but basically, Jesse Williams and Reese Witherspoon get together and Peter goes out for revenge sex, despite, you know… not being in love with Debbie. He can’t go through with it, because, you know, he’s in love with Debbie. Alicia, who is Debbie’s best friend from school, tells Peter that he has to tell Debbie how he feels.
We have thirty minutes left in this movie. We see everyone at their best– Peter and Jack working in tandem and enjoying being around each other and Debbie letting loose and decorating Peter’s apartment to be more of a home. Peter and Debbie both realize their truth (that they love each other).
Maybe it’s because I took a film class, but we got to the “All is Lost” moment with thirteen minutes left in the movie. There’s a big fight in the airport, which lasts all of two minutes before Debbie remembers that she loves Peter. It’s the quickest ending I’ve seen in a while, because the credits roll within minutes (but not after two-time jumps).
Overall, this is a pretty good movie. I think it’s got some clichés, but its simplicity and predictability remind me of some of my favorite rom-coms from years past. With experienced actors like Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, it’s very hard to go wrong – and the parts where this movie has strayed from “perfect” was with other characters, like Alicia, Zen (Steve Zahn) and Scarlet the babysitter. There were good bits with comic relief, emotion – though, not the “make you cry” type, just “aw, I’m touched” – and frustration with the characters. It’s a classic miscommunication plot, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a bad thing. I would watch it again, though it’s not a movie I’ll watch over and over like I do with Can’t Buy Me Love (1987). It’s also not over-the-top in sappiness, so it’s a good Valentine’s Day watch that won’t make you sad if you’re single or jealous if you’re taken. It’s more realistic than other rom-coms in history and I think it’s well-done.
Rating: 3.5/5 torches
