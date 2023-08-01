While extensive and elaborate rollouts are more or less run-of-the-mill in the arena of modern hip-hop, the preparation of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated “Astroworld” follow-up could effectively be summarized as the genre’s most drawn-out car crash.
The project seemed to remain in limbo for some time after the events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021, with Scott simmering to sonic surfaces again only late last year. A mysterious briefcase linked to a pair of handcuffs began to follow the Houston native and his assumed collaborators. A film was announced, titled “Circus Maximus,” first thought to be produced by A24 — until the studio denied involvement — with director Harmony Korine behind the camera. Then, the listening event to premiere his new body of work in front of the Giza Pyramids was canceled — or rescheduled? — days before it was scheduled due to it being, well, wildly impractical.
Ambition and foresight are clearly not elements Scott feels deserve the same amount of attention, for better or for worse. The disconcerting rollout of “Utopia,” and subsequently the record itself, seems to feel the brunt of Scott’s unabashed vision in the purest of senses. He has become a master curator of feeling at this point. Engrossment in his fictional worlds feels like it doubles in size with each new release, eventually chiseling away all the externalities inhibiting him from existing in the comfort of his own chaos. After five years and a myriad of hiccups, Scott’s “perfect world” is finally realized. Rome wasn’t built in a day, right?
The main diversion to Scott’s typical strategies of immersion become immediately apparent as the album’s opener “HYAENA” breaches the atmosphere in reckless fashion, with chest-filling drums and his signature swimming flow taking the controls. A Scott five years ago would’ve opened the gates in an abundance of theatrics, confetti flying out of every orifice. Here, his psychedelic additives are stripped away in favor of a brutalist auditory arena for him and his contemporaries to entertain the masses in.
What we’re left with are these viciously absorbing spaces for Funkadelic samples and Sampha’s chilling tenor to float around seemingly on their own accord. While still apparent, Scott’s normal reliance on autotune is far more of a tool than a necessity for this go-around. Even his more melodic and substance-fueled ballads like “I KNOW ?” seem to take pleasure in a raw, unapologetic state of stupor that doesn’t let its own shininess blind the clear brutal honesty Scott weaves in between the track’s edges. “One of one, I’m in the zone right now,” declares the Texan, in eerie accordance with the track's hazy synths. It’s not laziness or deaf ears that have this record shed the skin of its predecessors — actually far from it. The version of himself Scott presents on “Utopia” is one that's glaringly self aware that any chance taken is merely in adherence with the most unscathed versions of his artistry.
While maybe most identity-driven, much of the prose and those that inhabit “Utopia” with Scott seem to be sifting through the expansive spaces created through its production with a blindfold on. The 32-year-old has never been much of a wordsmith, but the lack of meat and potatoes becomes more and more prevalent as these black-hole soundscapes are only accompanied by travelers who leave an overall vacuous impression. Its verses seem to run into each other and punchlines border on laughable, even in the grizzled yet unrepentant state of being this record tries so desperately to exist in.
Though, it's not always enough to remove you from the atmosphere entirely. Playboi Carti brings his signature high-pitched, rage-tranced cadence to the track “FE!N.” “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” utilizes roots in house music through a duet with Beyoncé that feels like it could’ve slipped into her dance-based record, “Renaissance,”just a short year ago. It's the best example of “Utopia” acting as a project of extremes in both directions. Using dissonance in attempts at a restructured framework of what an artist can be is something Scott and his contemporaries are all too familiar with.
Back in 2012, Scott was floating across friends' couches in Los Angeles when hip-hop juggernauts T.I. and Kanye West would catch wind of his first mixtape, “Owl Pharaoh,”signing him to GOOD Music almost directly thereafter. A year later, West would spontaneously release his seventh LP, “Yeezus,” a record that was met with polarization at its best and sheer disdain at its worst. While not as immediately abrasive, his protege seems to share a lot of the same sympathies within “Utopia”that his mentor did a decade ago.
Crate diggers will be quick to point out a version of West’s “I Am a God” sampled here on “MODERN JAM,” or Scott’s references to his peer’s presidential candidacy. It's clear the rapper has always been a meticulous note-taker first and foremost, and his newest effort is clearly no exception. Comparisons of the two records will be run into the ground in the weeks to come, but they may not be entirely unjustified.
The iteration of Scott we get in this new journey is one clearly unbothered, knowing his flaws in ways a younger version of himself embraced as the brand he was so carefully cultivating. When the dust settles, “Utopia” will likely be revered as a stripped-down, sometimes ponderous version of a character Scott realized he could leave behind before the curse of becoming a gimmick had fully settled in. With the sides now off the plate, there’s finally room for others to come and add to the dish Scott has been toiling over for the past five years.
Always a curator of ideas, Scott may have just supplied the necessary supplements for his influence to be fully realized in the years to come with his release of “Utopia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.