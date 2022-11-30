“The Swimmers,” a film newly released on Netflix on Nov. 11, tells the compelling story of refugee sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini and their cousin, Nizar Mardini, as they fled Syria amid Russian attacks and severe civil unrest. After pulling a boatful of asylum seekers to safety and out of the Greek Sea – amid other harsh and extreme conditions – the two talented swimmers finally arrived in Berlin. Here, Sara decides to join aid workers in Lesbos in order to help refugees battling the same struggles she faced, and Yusra trains to fulfill her lifelong dream of swimming in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Cinematically, a threatening nature and sense of urgency is a captivating aspect of the film. However, this reliance on exhibiting the high stress placed upon the refugees has the capacity to cause some confusion amongst viewers. For example, before Yusra, Sara and a few others worked to pull the boat to safety, understanding what is happening in the scene proves to be slightly challenging. Nonetheless, this muddled representation of the event increasingly builds anticipation and allows for a far better understanding of the characters’ spur-of-the-moment decisions.
While a number of harrowing plot points are introduced as the film progresses, one major idea holds true throughout its entirety – an emphasis is placed upon capturing the perspective of the actual refugees as opposed to focusing on notions that are commonly recognized in films portraying asylum seekers. The film actively battles a number of consistently accepted ideas regarding, specifically, Middle Eastern refugees.
In the opening scenes, Damascus is not portrayed as Middle Eastern cities often are: littered with destruction and debris. Scenes offer a more modern portrayal of Syria, despite civil unrest. Moreover, Middle Easterners are commonly identified as violent aggressors in a variety of media. This film, however, portrays the characters as loving and caring individuals.
The film also reveals a plethora of information regarding the journey of refugees on a deeper level than is often depicted. There is specific prominence tied to the inhumane and, at times, inhuman treatment of asylum seekers as they flee from their homeland.
Additionally, director Sally El Housaini excellently incorporates the frustration felt by refugees as they are forced to battle obstacles from other powers, keeping them from reaching safety. Nathalie and Manal Issa, the sisters who play Yusra and Sara, respectively, also depict the frustrating and heartbreaking nature of leaving their home extremely well.
Other elements include forceful sacrifices of religion and the inferior reputation that is often assigned to Middle Eastern refugees.
Overall, “The Swimmers” provides a simultaneously informative and emotional watching experience. A focus on refugees allows them to be recognized and humanized in the film, a portrayal that is often lacking in a variety of media types. The immense emphasis placed on the refugee perspective as opposed to an outside perspective provides insight that is truly unmatched. These underlying purposes work in conjunction with acting and directing that are specifically mindful of the refugee perspective to keep viewers engaged and invested throughout the film.
