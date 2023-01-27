Satire’s most appetizing victim in recent memory has undoubtedly been the uber-wealthy. Adam Mckay’s “Don’t Look Up” had them shipped to safety from an asteroid, only to be eaten by some futuristic, off-world monster. Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series continues to peer into the minds and psyches of those with immense wealth, and how far morals can be stretched to stay in that plush tax bracket. Thankfully, Director Mark Mylod’s next course is one that is familiar in theme, yet the backdrop of fine dining and some not-so-secret recipes makes this dish a little easier to digest. For “The Menu” and its patrons, food is found to be the ultimate talking point for both plebeians and the self-absorbed, albeit under different reasoning.
This elitist gorge session sees celebrity chef Julian Slowik – Ralph Fiennes – hosting a slew of elitists and one percenters filling their bellies on Slowik’s mythicized tasting menu. Washed up actors, arrogant tech bros and self-proclaimed experts dine at Hawthorn in what had to have been a stomach-churning meal for these patrons. What unravels is a revenge story seared in loathing and detest toward this rich group of diners. Amongst them, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot stabilizes the film’s palate as the apparent last-minute addition to the guest list, a surprise to Slowik and apparent disruption in his sinister kitchen special.
The main ingredient that carries this dish is undoubtedly its cast. Fiennes as this violently zealous kitchen staffer orchestrating his own house of horrors for these almost animated caricatures of culture vultures make the film a rather fun watch, and some dialogue that's sure to spark dinner table conversation once the credits have rolled. Quick quips and eye-rolling cringey critiques from Nicholas Hoult’s Tyler and Janet McTeer’s Lillian add spice when needed to this otherwise dour look into the world of exquisite consumers.
As the night starts to heat up, Slowik’s dishes, and more importantly their presentations, start to get all the more bizarre and the thematics of the meal made much more apparent. Every dish more malicious than the one previous – it starts to become clear that these esteemed guests look at themselves much more favorably than their host. They do say revenge is a dish best served cold, something Mylod and his film take to heart as the mystery starts to unravel itself. What’s guised as a game of clue with a dash of parsley quickly morphs itself into a class commentary that takes a butcher's knife to the egos of these self-proclaimed gurus.
While the film does boast flavor, it falls victim to over-seasoning right around the halfway mark. The heavy-handed satire, while amusing, starts to fizzle and fade in its nuance. There’s only so many times Nicholas Hoult can feed overly pretentious jargon before the audience is left as exhausted with it as his date Margot. A character who, thankfully, provides some sense of sanity to this suffocatingly intense dining room. If nothing else, Anya Taylor-Joy helps hold the audience's hand through this circus of violence, hedonism and outright ridiculousness.
Once the checks have been brought out, “The Menu” can be summated as a meal that lets its flair get in the way of its core ingredients. A star-studded cast and quippy dialogue help rope the audience into this uneasy private excursion, but after the first few courses the magic just seems to leave the kitchen. Mylod brings plenty to the table directionally, adding a level of elegance to this eventual butcher-shop in its set design and cinematography, making the violence all the more precise. It's sure to be a good time, yet its flavor boasts fine dining when the product is more akin to an Outback Steakhouse.
(0) comments
