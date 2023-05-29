It’s very telling of the current state of television that the on-air behemoth is, in fact, a show about those behind the camera. For five long years HBO’s “Succession” has snowballed into one of the most revered shows on television. What came to us as a familial drama over billion-dollar estates has not only flowered into something much more socially adept, but personality-driven as well.
Every Sunday for the last ten weeks has seen droves of online adoration for Jeremy Strong’s most sympathetic elitist, who wages wars over livelihoods and democracy as if it were a game of “Risk.” It's an interesting diversion from the notions that carry most media depicting the 1%. Somehow, director Mark Mylod has made this suit-armored, conference room-turned-battlefield into perhaps television's most fantastical setting in recent memory.
The end of season three over two years ago saw the Roy family in a more fractured state than they’d ever been. Brian Cox’s Logan was on the outs as a mogul as well as a man, with his mental state reflecting that of his conglomerate company, both on the fritz with their best days behind them. In poetic fashion, his three children secede from daddy’s business in favor of a sleeker, more assuring option for the future in Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Mattson and streaming Goliath, GoJo.
The gravitas of this shake-up dutifully reflected the energy brought on by everyone on board. Just about every member of this cast has thrown their hat into the ring for an Emmy nomination in one scene or another. The show’s venn diagram of personal strife and professional outcome are inching closer and closer every day, and season 4 sees them practically eclipse one another.
The first half of season four sees the biggest foil in this notion with the death of Logan Roy in the third episode. The siblings are celebrating half-brother Connor’s wedding when they receive the news of his passing on the way to meet with their mutual interest, Mattson. The fallout from this essentially sets the course for the rest of the season, which is framed as ten consecutive days in the lives of the Roy family and Waystar Royco.
A new sense of imbibement overcomes Kendall and Roman to sustain what their late father left them. Sister Shiv is staying in kahoots with their competitors — whether it’s to prove something to her brothers or daddy dearest is uncertain. What is certain, however, is the irrevocability moving on from here. Not in the way any son or daughter would like, but the keys to the kingdom are up for grabs now more than ever.
Logan’s funeral acts as a poignant reminder of how little our characters have truly changed over the last four seasons and as a final nail in the coffin to the original scheme their father had in mind all along.
After a scathing speech from Logan’s brother, Ewan, each of the siblings get up to give some words on their father. Shiv tries to find some semblance of fatherhood, only to find herself back in the hole her father left for her. Roman gets three words into his speech before suffering a breakdown of epic proportions, a testament to Kieran Culkin’s nuance in the character as well as Roman’s inability to grow out of what Logan made of him.
It's only when Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy takes the podium that we see a true reflection of Logan’s personage take hold, rather than the damage of it on his family. His speech is cut and dry, doesn’t pull punches on his father’s nature but also doesn’t hold back when it comes to bragging on his accolades.
The sacrifices made for Waystar clearly seen in Shiv and Roman are nowhere to be found in Kendall, and more so the payoff of them is upholstered in this potential titan-to-be. No matter how hard he ran, his father’s shadow still engulfed Kendall Roy.
Where that shadow ends, however, is here. The 90-minute juggernaut of a finale is a rug pull that emulsifies what this show has been whispering to audiences since the pilot. After frantic flights and verbal commitments from his supporters, Kendall gets the pull from the board he needs to block the GoJo deal from going through. There’s about ten minutes of complete synergy between the siblings that feels too hastily nailed together to make it through the night and lo and behold, it doesn’t.
Shiv changes her vote last minute in favor of the buyout, effectively making Lukas Mattson the owner of Waystar Royco, with her husband Tom Wambsgans as CEO. It's abrupt to the point of being downright jarring, and one that director Adam McKay said he needed time to ‘emotionally recover’ from. With that, the cycle of abuse and power has ended and the Roy legacy effectively fades to dust.
However violating the final moments of "Succession" may have felt on initial interaction, they still feel like the only redeeming outcome. Continuity would have seen Kendall rule on his dad’s throne, but if creator Mark Mylod has taught us anything, it's that winners win because they break the mold.
Kendall Roy is often too busy trying to fit himself in the pants Logan left for him that he can’t be bothered to see the rest of the wardrobe’s being raided around him. “The times they are a changin” — a saying Logan prophetically could never subscribe to. For Kendall, you can only hope he still has time to figure it out.
Big, big shoes, right?
