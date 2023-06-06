After five years and a plethora of disappointments from Kevin Feige and co. in the live action MCU, writer/director duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller have successfully strapped audiences to the side of their whiplash-inducing roller coaster for a ride through the gloatingly self-absorbed “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Following “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the sequel brings a meatier and more meta look into the characters introduced to us by its predecessor without the burden of a thousand conflicting narratives to weigh it down.
It’s ironic yet somewhat of a blessing that the “main canon” of Marvel flicks feels like it's constantly drowning itself in a pool of references and tie-ins, even though its toes barely graze the multi-versal waters half the time. For their little brothers in the animation department however, weirdness and world-building are practically invited to coincide in a stew of ideas that's able to find meaning in its own messiness.
The film again centers on Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, who’s been Spider-Man for about a year now and is still struggling to balance hiding his secret from his parents while keeping up with all the anxieties that come with adolescence. It's a real breath of fresh air having Spidey be humanized by the worries that constantly displace him from his peers — and this time his family.
On top of that, Miles is not very good at being Spider-Man. He’s clearly still getting a grip on this whole web-slinging business and a lack of mentorship or real friends only goes to isolate him further. Great power and great responsibility are on the table for Miles, but his struggle here comes in how he’s gonna cut that cake.
“Across the Spider-Verse” also spends an ample amount of time with Miles’ female equivalent in another universe, Gwen Stacy. The film picks up about six months after the film prior, which sees her in turn struggling with the woes of isolation and the sudden reveal of her identity to her father, Capt. George Stacy. The laws of attraction mixed with some help from Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara naturally pull her back to Miles and thus the story is set into action.
Unlike its previous entry that had iterations of Spider-Man flung into our protagonist's world, they get thrown around all of theirs. While the narrative elements of this film are clearly playing second fiddle to its ever-ambitious backdrop, the sheer intensity and commitment to the provided is commendable enough to forgive a sloppy story.
There’s an Indian Spider-Man, a British punk version — even a cowboy iteration of the wall-crawler gets his fair share of screen time. It’s a lot to ingest, but it's a strength the movie is able to play into much more gracefully than most cameo-filled superhero flicks due to the nature of set and setting. I mean, why shouldn’t we get to see a dinosaur in spandex shoot spiderwebs?
The real draw comes not so much in the emotional ties presented, but in curiosity having us follow our heroes through the infinite stages for spectacle a film like this is able to present. Not forced to abide by the logistics of live-action, animation as a medium provides a much more tasteful delve into just how immersive the comic-book can be.
There’s a scene in which Gwen Stacy, now Spider-Woman to her father, confronts Capt. Stacy to try and resolve their relationship. Colors in tune with our characters' emotions quite literally paint an image that capitalizes on visual storytelling in ways a juiced-up supermodel behind a green screen just can’t replicate.
The immediately perceptible pieces of this film are able to drown out a script that ultimately reads as half-baked.The push for profit is evident when two hours go by and our heroes are no closer to solving their multi-versal conundrum than they were in the opening credits.
With a third installment to the franchise slated to release in March of 2024, Marvel and Sony have a clear grasp of the following: these films continue to garner attention both in the comic book world as well as with general audiences. This new, never-ending conveyor belt of Spideys to capitalize on is still a petri dish of ideas and one-offs deemed too outlandish to be achievable for the celebrities in spandex. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is ultimately a home run not for what it is, but for what it says about what its franchise and animated comic book adaptations as a whole can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.