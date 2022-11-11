On Nov. 2, Selena Gomez’s documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” was released on Apple TV+. Since then, clips from the film showing the reality behind the scenes of major moments in pop culture and her career have taken the internet by storm. The tear-filled documentary has been going viral due to the unexpected darkness but beauty in the struggles Gomez is willing to discuss.
The film begins in 2019 when she reads a diary entry. “Everything I’ve ever wished for I’ve had and done all of it, but it has killed me because there’s always Selena.”
As the story of her career and time in the spotlight unfolds, the viewer begins to learn exactly what this means.
The documentary then moves back to 2016 when she began to take her career in a separate direction from acting and made a committed move towards capturing success as a singer-songwriter. With the release of her second studio album, “Revival,” the true tones and direction of the film begins to reveal itself as she prepares and eventually begins touring the record.
“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” gives viewers a glimpse into her obsessions with appearance, her lack of confidence in the direction of her career and life in general as well as the ever-relatable fear that trying your best just is not good enough.
Formerly an actress in many of the most popular Disney movies, and one of the most popular Disney shows of all time, “Wizards of Waverly Place,” there are few college students right now who don’t recall sitting around a TV and laughing at the charisma and wit of her character Alex Russo or glancing at the magazine covers for tweenagers in the grocery store teasing new updates about her on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.
For many young adults today, Selena Gomez was a staple of our youth through the many projects she has been a part of both on the big screen, small screen and the radio. So, it was shocking to hear her say “I want nothing more than to not be my past.”
Her distaste and complicated relationship with her past reveals how the many issues Gomez dealt with were more than just a product of fame. Her unconventional upbringing brought out a work-a-holic habit in her, beginning work at seven years old and not letting up since. The film showcases her burnout as well as a sense of reigniting in the end.
Although her struggles with mental health was a central theme of the film, her physical health revealed difficulty as well. Throughout the film there are hints and glimpses inside her battle with Lupus, a chronic disease that causes bodily pain that ultimately led her to require a life-saving kidney transplant operation in 2017.
Gomez seems to be aware of the contrived and artificial aspects of her life, though it is the graying line between personal and professional life that seemed to lead to her breaking point. Her life being in the tabloids and juggling with her public perception remained an overwhelming weight throughout her years.
Still, though so much of the film is filled with a feeling of sadness and overwhelming incomprehensibility to the average viewer that isn’t a world-wide superstar, Gomez’s central message is about recovering from mental health crises.
Gomez is blatant about having bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression. She is also adamant about the importance of seeking help through relationships and professionals. In 2020, Gomez created the Rare Impact Fund, raising $100 million to provide free mental health resources for young people as well as met with President Joe Biden in May of this year to discuss making mental health education compulsory in schools.
She explains in the film that at this point she is less concerned with being a superstar and more so with using her power and the reach of her voice to help others that might be going through what she has.
“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is a raw look into someone’s personal struggles. The openness with which Gomez discusses some of the uglier parts of dealing with emotional conflict is bound to help and inspire the many that watch her story.
