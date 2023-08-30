While most people may automatically picture powdered wigs and corset dresses when they hear the words “classical music,” the genre is still actively expanding and growing well into the 21st century. Musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma continue to sell out music halls and composers like Max Richter have amassed millions of album sales worldwide. You don’t need to be born a century ago to appreciate classical music, and in fact, you don’t even have to travel very far to hear. All you have to do is waltz over to the Natalie Haslam Music Center, where a sweet symphony is sure to find you.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a trio of guest musicians hosted a recital within the Sandra G. Powell recital hall. Pianist Young Kim, violinist Lin He and Arisia Gilmore played selected works for students, faculty and the general public alike.
Kim is a Steinway artist who has performed regularly in New York and even traveled as far as Russia to have her piano skills heard alongside the Saint Petersburg State Capella Symphony Orchestra as a soloist. Her peers, He and Gilmore, are very familiar with the SEC. Le is an associate professor of violin at Louisiana State University, while Gilmore plays freelance all throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.
After introductions were made, Kim told the audience that the first half of the evening would feature pieces specifically from female composers. A mostly male-dominated landscape, classical music and the ensemble we were given presented a refreshing perspective of what the genre can be in a more contemporary sense. We first heard Florence Price’s ‘Fantasy,’ featuring Kim and He. The piece offered a flighty balance between the two instruments, violin and piano.
We were then introduced to Arisia Gilmore, the resident french horn player for the evening. Gilmore’s selected pieces were written with the express intent of highlighting the lower half of the instrument's scale. Her personal favorite, ‘It’s Not a Tuba,’ does exactly that. An energetic piece, it seemed to trod along at the pace of a hefty businessman off to somewhere more important than here.
As our evening with these guest performers reached a halfway point, Kim took time to acknowledge the unique nature of a concert such as this. A UT alumni, Kim said that her days in the halls of Natalie Haslam were filled with the sounds of Mozart, Bach and the other greats. While historic, their repertoire is hardly a representation of how diverse the genre has become. The purpose of the evening was to highlight composers interesting not only to Kim and the audience, but highlight the talent that comes in classical music from groups historically excluded by the community.
The back half of the performance saw the entirety of the trio take the stage for a grandiose second movement. Kim led the charge on piano, while He and Gilmore followed suit. The two crescendoed in concordance with the climb in scales Kim presented, just to come crashing down in dramatic fashion moments later.
The third movement used Kim as a decorator of the backdrop, setting the scene that He and Gilmore played in. It was a delicate balance that saw the two following each other's lead, almost as if the instruments were communicating with one another.
The movement ended in bombastic fashion, and the trio was given a standing ovation for the last hour's whirlwind of a performance. Overall, the show provided an exciting insight at a genre that many may be averse to due to its lack of diversity. What the audience was given was the message that classical music doesn’t simply have to rest in the hands of the one percent.
