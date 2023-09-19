For director and star Kenneth Branagh, Hercule Poirot’s third outing onto the silver screen is the one that takes the most creative liberties in the face of what might be the detective's most mystifying case yet.
Loosely based on Agatha Christie’s more obscure 1969 Poirot adventure, ‘“Hallowe’en Party,” the 2023 version takes the basic skeleton of its source material and enchants it into something new entirely.
Poirot, here played by Branagh, is a man defeated as we meet him at his new home in Venice, Italy. Refusing to take cases, and even employing a bodyguard to ward off prospective clients, Poirot’s lust for the truth seems to be days long behind him.
It isn’t until longtime friend and crime novelist Ariadne Oliver, played by Tina Fey, approaches with tales of a seance and a false medium that Poirot is finally lured from his chambers and back into the throes of mystery. Ironically enough, the journey only leads him to another form of isolation as the intricacies of this ritual gloat a vague line between theatrics and the supernatural.
The film takes place almost entirely under the creaky floorboards and looming walls of opera singer Rowena Drake’s, played by Kelly Reilly, palazzo, where the seance to contact her deceased daughter is to be held on the night of Halloween.
Here, it's revealed in a matter of moments that medium Joyce Reynolds, played by Michelle Yeoh, is a fraud through some minor scratches and a secret assistant in the chimney. Don’t worry, that’s not a spoiler. If you know Poirot, Branagh or Christie then you’re probably already aware of how dizzying the twists in this narrative are about to be. If you aren't familiar, buckle up.
While details and plot points may have some eraser marks behind them, the structure and character work seen here is still a testament to Branagh’s love for these stories. Our ensemble of mourners and murderers bounce off Poirot confined within walls that echo the true nature of our palazzo’s haunt and the truth of its guests.
For the rest of the cast save Tina Fey, the energy Branagh brings into the room is rarely matched. This is less of a gripe on performance and more of a reinforcement on how seriously the director takes the man behind the mustache.
When dealing with a force this passionate, finding anyone willing to attack the mystery with as much tenacity is a hard task. A sad instance of a creator's vision being his muse’s paycheck in the most literal of senses, it can be frustrating to see the holes in a script revealed by those delivering the lines.
Regardless, it's still undoubtedly worth basking in Branagh’s imagined versions of some of the hallmarks of Western literature and even tailoring its decades-old thematics to fit a modern audience.
To begin with the immediate visual, our point of view is one that's immediately disorienting. Director of photography Haris Zambarloukos contrasts between suffocatingly intimate and eerily isolating peers into the halls of the palazzo.
It's still a whodunit at its core, but “A Haunting in Venice” no doubt dips its toes into spookier waters. As we move through this house of horrors, Poirot’s psyche and hard-nosed realism continue to be tested to a point where our detective has as many questions about his own makeup as he does his suspects.
The familiarity of Branagh’s whimsy and the thespian persona he attempts to bring to the big screen is as evident now as they were in his early years, when the filmmaker was literally bringing Shakespearean elements to the eyes of moviegoers. His knack for bringing spectacle paired with smart development of the Poirot he adores brings us stories as topical now as they were in 1969.
Always a crusader of justice, a discouraged and increasingly disoriented Poirot only goes to put on display how much fun Branagh has in Poirot’s leather boots and Homburg hat. His vision is one that feels uniquely singular while still adhering to the tropes and flamboyance that make Christie’s pioneered subgenre so beloved in the first place.
If nothing else, “A Haunting in Venice” goes to serve as a fun observation of genre-blending fronted by one of the genre's best personalities and displays of facial hair.
Upon her entrance to the film, Oliver comments on the setting of Venice, comparing it to Poirot’s genius as ‘a gorgeous relic slowly sinking into the sea, just like your mind without a challenge.' It seems this sentiment is one Branagh brings behind the screen as well as in front of it. All we can do is hope our detective has had his flame re-sparked to shine a light on the truth through more dimly lit corridors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.