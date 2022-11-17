“My Policeman” had the makings of something great. Starring pop star Harry Styles as the policeman and written by Ron Nyswaner of “Philadelphia” fame, the movie was dealt a fantastic hand – and squandered it.
The story revolves around a married couple, Tom and Marion, and museum curator Patrick. The film jumps between the late 50s and present-day as it explores the smoldering relationship between Tom and Patrick and its effects on Tom’s marriage. All of this is set against the backdrop of a heavily homophobic Great Britain, with the illegality of homosexuality being a main motif.
For a romantic drama, there is a glaring lack of chemistry between everyone involved. The movie wants audiences to believe that Tom is so in love with Patrick that he would risk his career and freedom for him, but Styles’ stiff line delivery and lifeless acting make it difficult to engage with the love story. “I don’t know what’s going on,” Styles proclaims during a pivotal scene, and he basically embodies that line throughout the rest of the film. Unfortunately, none of the charm and charisma he exhibits on stage at his concerts make it into this movie.
The movie’s saving grace comes from its beautiful set dressings and exquisite costuming. 1950s Brighton and its underground gay scene is rendered in all of its decadent glory and is contrasted by present-day Peacehaven, a quaint little town that affords breathtaking shots of the adjoining sea. The film’s costumers deserve heaps of praise for their attention to detail and ability to storytell through clothes alone.
Another positive for the movie is director Michael Grandage. While the movie is no masterpiece, it is still a plus that this queer love story was handled by a gay man. For far too long, media for and about the LGBTQ+ community has been at the mercy of straight filmmakers. It is a breath of fresh air to have queer stories told by people in the community who have lived those experiences.
All in all, “My Policeman” sputtered when it could have sparkled. It is a romance movie where everyone appears to dislike one another, and not even copious amounts of Harry Styles’ bare flesh could make it watchable. It is saved singularly by how pretty it is to look at in terms of settings and costuming.
“My Policeman” is available to stream exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.
2/5 Torches
