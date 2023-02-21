Don’t get it wrong: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is a decent movie.
It has most of the components of a solid Marvel Cinematic Universe offering: eye-catching visuals, snappy wit and Paul Rudd. The rest of the returning cast members, especially Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, do a fantastic job of progressing their characters from where we last saw them five years ago in “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”
It has received very mixed reviews from critics, including a “B” from CinemaScore and an appalling 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. For reference, that puts it on par with the snooze-worthy “Eternals” and lower than the much more polarizing “Captain Marvel.” While an all-around average movie, “Quantumania” does not deserve this amount of hate, and general audiences have responded much more positively.
Where “Quantumania” suffers is its role as the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 5. It is the closest thing to a “filler episode” the MCU has, although it does fulfill the important job of introducing the next Thanos-level threat to those who have not seen the “Loki” Disney+ series.
Speaking of “threats,” it remains to be seen if Kang the Conqueror will live up to the hole left behind by Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Going forward, actor Jonathan Majors has the complicated task of portraying different iterations of the “Kang” character, and in “Quantumania,” he does a pretty good job. While other Kangs are seen only very briefly in the film, Majors still made them distinct from one another beyond their costuming.
With so much in the air, unfortunately, it is hard to be optimistic about Phase 5. While the upcoming “Guardians Vol. 3” looks promising, the movie after that, “The Marvels,” has been quietly pushed back to a November release and features the polarizing Captain Marvel as a main character. The Marvel fatigue is real – it is getting harder to get excited for new MCU releases with such lukewarm projects coming out and the big megawar films years out into the future.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is currently in theaters, and it will be released for streaming through Disney+ on July 8, 2023. There is one mid-credits scene and one after-credits scene.
3/5 Torches
