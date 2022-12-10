Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first three episodes of their new documentary series “Harry & Meghan." It documents their relationship in their own words and is seemingly a tell-all of their experience in and out of the royal family.
If Harry isn't making money from the royal family anymore, Netflix certainly is. This documentary's debut chases the fifth season of “The Crown,” which follows Diana’s final days in the royal family.
At the start of “Harry & Meghan,” it is hard to tell what exactly these two want from us. Sympathy? Love? The total destruction of the British royal family? They aren't telling us much that we don't know: the monarchy is old and traditional. With that comes the virulence of racism and sexism. They didn't protect Meghan? Well, they didn't protect Diana either.
It is not the most groundbreaking documentary. Harry and Meghan sit together in a tasteful, classy space and talk to the camera. There are a series of interviews with their friends and family and some royal experts. Most of the documentary is voiceover layered on top of compiled footage and photos. There are perhaps too many shots of newspapers being produced en masse.
I thought the documentary would be a behind-the-scenes view of their life. But instead, it is mostly a reliving of all the media moments that defined their relationship. The first three episodes follow a somewhat chronological account of their relationship from their first meeting to their marriage, with other stories and details layered in. The documentary spends time detailing Diana's relationship with the press, as well as a quick history lesson on Britain's racist past.
This is a documentary that is, at its core, about the media's detrimental interactions with the royal family. The first episode ends with the media bomb as the couple’s relationship goes public without their consent. There are shots of Diana shooing away the media, and of a young Harry and William looking annoyed at cameras pointed toward them.
As I sit there watching, it feels like I am reliving it too. They are flashing famous headlines at us, showing us many pictures we’ve already seen, and telling us what we already know: that it was hard, and the media is mean.
To be fair, it is a somewhat engaging three hours, and Harry and Meghan let us see a few glimpses of home videos showing their children playing, watching hummingbirds and running around. As they sit together on a couch, we get a sense of their happiness. They laugh together and share jokes.
At one point in the documentary, leading into the third episode, there is a brief, animated history lesson about how Britain has, and is, profiting off of racism and slavery. There is an underlying question: is Britain a racist country? And the answer is, well obviously. But we knew that.
The message that they seem to want to convey is that the media destroyed Harry’s family once, and he won’t let it happen again. If his life is being shared, at least he gets to be the one who shared it. The viewer comes away with a sense of sympathy, of closeness to Harry and Meghan, but also a sense of "so what?"
"It is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media," Harry said in the documentary.
Is that what he has done? He is shedding light on something everyone already knows, asking, maybe even begging, that they do something about it. With these three episodes, there is a sense of something more. There are more things to say, and more things the audience wants to hear. As more episodes air in the coming weeks, we will see if Harry and Meghan really have something to say worth listening to.
New episodes will be out on Dec. 15 on Netflix.
