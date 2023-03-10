Miley Cyrus has made a great return to the music scene with her new album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” It has been a little over two years since Cyrus has released a record, her last one being “Plastic Hearts,” released in 2020. Needless to say, Cyrus has come back with a bang. “Endless Summer Vacation” is a 12-track record that includes her newest single, “Flowers.” Without a doubt, this album is a hit.
Before the album dropped, I assumed that this would be a post-breakup revenge album. Her single, “Flowers,” released earlier this year, was a comeback song for the brokenhearted. With this vengeful single topping the charts, I thought this would be the introduction to a self-empowering album and era for Cyrus. While the self-empowerment element is there, the revenge theme is not the most prominent message. “Endless Summer Vacation” is a coming-of-age album that conveys themes of love, self-reflection, hope and tribute.
This record contains 12 tracks exploring many genres from psychedelic pop to pop country, and even a few ballad-esque pieces. While I will not go into the details for every song, I will for what I consider to be the key tracks for this record.
Songs like “Flowers,” “Muddy Feet” and “Jaded” are the breakup songs of the album. These songs give us the frustration and regret of a complicated relationship that has come to an end, but probably for the better.
“Flowers” is very reminiscent of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, however, this is coming from the angry feminine point of view. She does not need this man. She can buy herself flowers and write her own name in the sand. Cyrus presents us with a self-love and empowerment anthem for the summer with this hit. “Muddy Feet” is one of the two songs on the album with a featured artist. Sia joins Cyrus as background vocals for this power track. This is a song that screams power and resurgence for Cyrus. “Jaded” tells a story about feeling sympathy for an ex-lover who is struggling. She knows she could have “taken you places,” but cannot be sorry because she knows what is best for her. All three of these tracks are incredibly done.
“Handstand” and “Wildcard” are probably the most reminiscent of Cyrus’ “Bangerz” era from 2013, which was one of my favorites from Cyrus. These songs are psychedelic and include very unique lyricism and instrumentals.
“You” is a stand-out track for me. This song is beautiful and showcases Cyrus’ out-of-this-world vocals. This pop-ballad is a coming-of-age song about wanting to put the past behind and live wild and free with a lover. I can see this song becoming a stand-alone hit.
“Rose Colored Lens” and “Violet Chemistry” are the true love songs of the record. They are about cherishing a moment with someone. After Cyrus’ very public split with Liam Hemsworth, it is so refreshing to hear her sing about love again. The vulnerability in these tracks is a refreshing sound to hear from her.
“River” is a pure dance anthem that radiates psychedelic vibes and feels nostalgic of the early 2000s dance genre. This is most definitely a dance-party approved track.
“Island” is a beachy self-reflection piece. Taking a step back from the larger themes of complicated love, this one focusing on oneself. “Am I stranded on an island or have I landed in paradise?” Cyrus echoes about life itself in this track. Is being on your own a paradise or a lonely life? I feel like this track is so unique. The overarching analogy is beautifully executed.
Lastly, two of my favorite tracks, “Thousand Miles,” featuring Brandi Carlile, and “Wonder Woman” are tributes. “Thousand Miles” is a unique mix between pop and country. Written for her sister, this is a call to home for Cyrus, speaking of having to deal with sadness and troubles while being “a thousand miles from anywhere.”
Other than “You,” “Wonder Woman” is the other stand-out track for me. This is a beautiful ballad dedicated to Cyrus’ mother. Written after Cyrus’ grandmother — her mother’s mother — passed away, this song is a beautiful tribute to her mother’s strength. “She is a won’t stop woman,” Cyrus sings. Songs like this are not common anymore. This is straight from the heart and absolutely gorgeous lyrically and instrumentally as well.
Overall, this album exceeded my expectations. Cyrus’ vocals are phenomenal. She has been an icon since her early days on Disney Channel and just keeps getting better. This album is a must-listen for anyone. “Endless Summer Vacation” is the soundtrack for the summer with every kind of vibe you need. Each song showcases a unique sound and Cyrus perfectly displays emotion with every line. Like the title, I wish this album was endless.
