The wildly controversial release of CD Projekt Red’s “crown jewel” video game just under 2 years ago, known as Cyberpunk 2077, left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. Another respected developer had manipulated consumers in marketing their unfinished product and effectively sold an unpolished, boring, buggy mess of a game. Even if you were to look past all of the game’s technical flaws, the story itself was not nearly as extraordinary as the developers might have wanted you to believe. Your “choices’' pretty much brought you to the same end result, no matter what, and the game was so linear, cliche, and bland that you couldn’t help but doze off during the more narrative-driven aspects of the game. What appeared to be an interesting world to explore with boundless potential fell short and became another forgotten disaster.
Strangely enough, CD Projekt doubled down, commissioning a reputable Japanese animation studio, Studio Trigger. Mainly known for its work on the popular anime Kill La Kill, Trigger is well-respected in the world of animation. Development on this commission, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was pretty underground until now, the series’ release.
Surprisingly, the show really holds its own. It’s well-paced, action-packed, dramatic, and exciting. I’d even recommend it to non-anime fans, as the plot feels pretty easy to follow and features a standard rags-to-riches story that anyone can appreciate. One thing should be clear: you do not need to be at all familiar with the original game to enjoy the show. This is a complete standalone story and is accessible to all audiences.
Overall, there’s a ton of instantly likable characters, and an engaging setting that’ll keep you hooked before you realize you’ve binged all 10 episodes. The series really does feel like it ends in the blink of an eye, and that’s not entirely due to its short runtime. The amount of commitment the show asks for is marginal, so you shouldn’t be too disappointed, even if you don’t end up liking it. For this review, I watched the “sub,” of the anime, rather than the “dub.” Both versions are great, but I’m more partial to the sub. Voice actors mentioned will be from the sub.
Enter David Martinez, played by KENN, a street-smart kid struggling to manage his overwhelming debt. After a particularly unfortunate series of events, David’s life is completely changed as he’s forced to adapt to Night City’s brutal society. After being recruited by a mysterious pickpocket named Lucy, played by Aoi Yuki, David joins a gang of hardened “cyberpunks” who seek loads of cash through questionable means. As time draws on, the jobs become increasingly dangerous, and a more sinister plot begins to unveil itself.
The show’s cast of characters is its strongest component. The character arcs and the relationships between them are some of the most compelling aspects of the show, featuring some satisfying and poetic scenes throughout the narrative. All of the players weave seamlessly into the overarching plot, each contributing their own unique personality, giving the show plenty of flavor. I was personally a fan of Rebecca, played by Tomoyo Kurosawa, a lovable trigger-happy young cyberpunk with overwhelming compassion.
The animation, as expected of Studio Trigger, is beautiful. Every shot feels masterfully hand-crafted and could work as standalone art pieces. The amount of care that went into the series’ creation is extremely apparent here and makes the entire experience really easy on the eyes.
The score is certainly nothing to scoff at, the tonal choices enhanced many of the more emotional sequences. It can be really easy to get absorbed into the show because of the music alone, which doesn’t disappoint. Littered with some smooth electric/pop beats, you’ll be transported to the world of Night City, with contemplative tracks that make you ponder the big picture. The feature track, “I Really Want to Stay at Your House,” is a fan-favorite, capturing the essence of the show in one musical feature.
Overall, anime fan or not, I highly recommend the show. Any Sci-Fi fan should appreciate Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and I wouldn’t even stop there. The show offers so much depth that anyone can get something they love out of it, regardless of how they feel about foreign styles of animation. I could easily see this as being a gateway to audiences appreciating other titans in the anime genre, broadening the horizons of many and exposing more adventurous viewers to some really memorable stories.
4/5 Torches
