The musical “Hair” premiered at Clarence Brown Theatre on Friday, April 21. The musical is set in 1968 and focuses on the lives of a group of self-proclaimed “hippies” as they explore themes of sex, drugs and protest.
The story primarily follows a character named Claude, played by Owen Squire Smith, who struggles with the decision of joining the army when he is drafted for the Vietnam War. Other characters include the eccentric Berger — Robert Parker Jenkins — , political activist Sheila — Christine Sage— , Mick Jagger-loving Woof — Hogan Wayland — and pregnant Jeanie — Allison Bunch. Claude and Berger are the focal points of the story, though Claude’s problems are the main reason this story progresses.
Berger seems to be there for fun; he’s a character who offers advice to Claude and has a good time. He’s a little crazy, but it makes for a good show. Jenkins, the actor who plays Berger, embodied Berger well. In my opinion, his curly mullet was the cherry on top of the character, there was just something about it that fit. Jenkins also has an incredible singing voice with a wide range that never failed to surprise me.
As for the character whose singing voice carried the show, in my opinion — Aleah Vassell, who played Dionne, took the cake. When she sang “Aquarius,” the first song of the show, I elbowed the friend with whom I went to the show, and I said “She’s got some chops on her!” She added depth to most songs, though I will never forget the goosebumps on my arms when I heard her sing “Aquarius.”
“Aquarius” was not the only song that gave me goosebumps. Every single one of these songs were fun and easy to listen to. They were catchy, especially songs like “Hashish,” “Hair,” and “Black Boys/White Boys.”
Some moments in the musical were outdated, but relevant for the time that the musical represented. It was jarring to hear slurs when I wasn’t expecting it, but their use was relevant within the musical.
As for plot: it was hard to follow. I’ve talked to friends about it who have seen the musical before and they informed me that this is a “no plot” musical — there’s a problem, but not much seems to coincide with that problem. Claude’s story is all about what he’ll do, but the other stories of the many other members of the Tribe were never explained. Berger mentioned in passing that he was expelled from high school, and there’s a song that references that as well, but there was nothing revolving around that detail. The story of “Hair” is, in my opinion, a bunch of little details trying to masquerade as a plot.
Overall, I would recommend this show.
The cast is phenomenal. There’s laughter, serious moments, audience interaction and anything else that you could desire while watching this show. Before the show even began, there were cast members wandering through the audience and talking to audience members while in character. My friend and I even got some face paint from one of the members of the Tribe — she drew orange peace signs and swirls on our cheeks, and it was fun to experience.
The costumes are some of the most fun, intricate and coveted costumes I have ever seen. Sheila’s jean jumpsuit stands out in particular. No one dresses up how people used to, and seeing this late ‘60s, early ‘70s fashion was very interesting and made me want to go to a vintage store or dig through the attics of my older relatives.
The music does not put you to sleep. There are times where I’ve watched musicals and caught my head tipping halfway through the show because the music is lulling me to sleep. This musical does not do that. The audience remains engaged the whole time because of the high energy that this music, and the cast performing it, brings to the show.
“Hair” will be shown until May 7 at Clarence Brown Theater on campus and more information can be found here. UT students can attend the May 2 showing for free. Get your inner hippie on and enjoy the show.
