The Clarence Brown Theatre has done it again. Another year of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" has been performed beautifully.
The show is a little over halfway through the run now, having started on Nov. 23.
With the exception of 2020, Clarence Brown Theatre has been putting on “A Christmas Carol” for 16 consecutive years. Last year’s show was a toned-down version of the story, with CBT slowly coming back from the effects of COVID-19. They did not hold back this year, and everything put into this show reflects that.
Projections filled the stage with magic and lights, which made the experience all the more wonderful. The lighting was beautiful and fitting, and the sound cues hit perfectly every time. The costumes were classic and beautiful – the girls each wore different colored dresses with corsets synched around their waists, and the men wore their black coats and top hats. Where the costumes really shined was with the ghosts – the actors got to show off their own versions of the characters.
The set for this show is the design that stood out the most. The scenic designer, Katherine Stepanek, brought a fairytale feel to the show. The stage was lined with crawling tree branches. A big clock hung in the back, which helped give a dream-like quality to the production as a whole.
David Alley’s Scrooge was classic: an angry and bitter old man. This is his second time playing Scrooge on CBT's stage, since he first took on the role last year. His performance was calculated yet truthful, and his experience came through. Alley has been a CBT Company member for over two decades.
Although Scrooge was played masterfully and was our guide through the story, this version tried to take the focus off of him.
Director Amelia Peterson saw the strength and goodness in the ensemble of “A Christmas Carol" and tried to recenter the story around them.
"The ensemble represents the community of people who never stopped believing in the malleability of the human heart,” Peterson wrote in her director’s note.
The ensemble dominated the stage, even in scenes where they were not the focus. Scrooge was never alone. They helped him dress, lined the stage while Scrooge delivered monologues and were truly the star of this year’s story.
The Ghost of Christmas Past was played by Christine Sage. She has a commanding voice and a joyful presence on stage. For me, she was the stand-out performer this year. She stole the show as an ensemble member and gave a unique performance as Christmas Past.
Penny Peterson was a golden Tiny Tim. She is a second grader at Beaumont Magnet Academy and is sharing the role of Tiny Tim with Golden Littlejohn.
When a show like this has been done so many times, it can be a challenge to keep the story new and interesting. This production seemed to want to counteract that with the music.
The show started with a dubstep performance at the top of the show with motion-based choreography. Several ensemble members play instruments on stage, and during Young Scrooge's love story with Belle, the ghost of Christmas Past sings a duet with Mrs. Fezziwig. That song in particular, a somewhat haunting rendition of Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson’s “Winter Song,” comes almost out of nowhere.
This was not unwelcome, but unexpected. The music tries its best to reinvigorate a script that has been perhaps overdone.
Performances will run until December 18. Student tickets are $5 and can be purchased at CBT’s Box Office or before the performance. For more information, see the Clarence Brown Theatre’s website.
