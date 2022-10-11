If you can handle watching non-stop vulgarity for three hours, then you might like Blonde on Netflix. I have watched the Amazon Prime series The Boys, and I did not feel nearly as uncomfortable as I did while watching this film.
The film starts off at a very early start of Marilyn’s life. Pretty quickly, it’s recognized that her mother is mentally unstable, abusive to her daughter, and that her father left before Norma Jean – Marilyn’s real name – was even born.
Shortly after, her mother is taken to a mental hospital and Norma Jean is in and out of foster homes throughout her life. It then cuts to the start of her “big break”, which is an explicit scene of her being taken advantage of by the producer at the time of 20th Century Fox.
I have to say, it was difficult to watch her constantly getting kicked down. They focused mainly on the behind-the-scenes portions of her life and not much on her personality and grace. It would be like watching a film of your own life but completely taking out the good, with maybe a moment here and there but never diving into any of the good moments. Only the struggles. Constant wallowing.
The only time her triumphs are really shown throughout the film is the very beginning and very end of her premieres, but they speed through so quickly. The more the movie progresses, the faster the premieres end — almost to get them out of the way and to quickly signify the time period. The only other “good thing” the director did was show throughout the film her recreated outfits and camera shots at the start of several scenes. It was definitely captivating seeing someone play as Marilyn, but it turns very bleak very fast. There’s hardly any room to breathe after each violent scene. It just left a bad taste in my mouth and a churning in my stomach.
Marilyn goes through a series of sex scandals, abusive marriages, and miscarriages. All the while, people aren’t fully taking her seriously as she takes numerous drugs to get through the next thing she has to do.
In the three hours I sat through, the most notable thing I can remember is how every time she is pregnant, there is a repeated CGI shot of a baby sitting in her womb. And shortly after, she gets an abortion after each one. In her actual life story, it isn’t confirmed whether or not she has those abortions, but she does have miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. But it almost felt goofy and out of place the more the image kept being played over and over.
Controversially, on top of all of the other extremely explicit scenes of physical, verbal and drug abuse, it turns into a partial anti-abortion film and has a lot of strange parts in the forms of both editing and execution of putting an anti-abortion message in the midst of a very vulgar film, let alone a film about Marilyn Monroe.
Also, it was kind of funny knowing now that there’s someone in the world that looks enough like John F. Kennedy to play him in a movie very briefly, but maybe that’s just me.
The film overall became extremely selfish and belittled Marilyn, and the way the director portrayed her constantly victimized her. Though she went through a lot, there are two sides to every story. It almost seems like the director didn’t read any of the historical fiction book Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates — the story that the film is based on.
This film only showed her lowest points and hardly celebrated the moments that made her truly iconic. It almost made me feel embarrassed for her.
Personally, I would feel perfectly fine if I could block out this movie and watch “SpongeBob” for three hours instead. At least then I wouldn’t feel awful at 11 p.m. at night on a Monday.
1/5 Torches
