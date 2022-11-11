At long last, the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 masterpiece is here.
Loss is a central theme in “Wakanda Forever.” Loss of loved ones, home and power, but also the loss of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. The film is a heartfelt tribute, not only to the character of T’Challa, but to the talented actor who portrayed him and whom the world lost far too soon.
Boseman’s sudden death from cancer in 2020 threw the film’s production into a tailspin. Although the script was completed by that time, it never occurred to writer-director Coogler to recast the role, nor did he and his team consider using a CGI version of T’Challa.
The only option that remained was to incorporate the king’s death into the movie. It is swiftly dealt with at the beginning of the film, but it continues to play an important role in the story. Boseman appears throughout the movie through archival footage from previous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Wakanda Forever” lacks some of the qualities that made its predecessor so great. Its biggest weakness is its pacing. Clocking in at almost three hours, the first half of the movie feels quite sluggish compared to the last half, which almost feels too fast.
Additionally, some plot points, such as the US government’s proposal to destabilize Wakanda (yes, really), are never addressed again in the film and are left unresolved by the end of the film. These story beats are likely being preserved for Disney+ content and future movies but having them lead essentially nowhere lends a messy quality to the movie.
Though the movie suffers from poor pacing, it is nevertheless a worthy follow-up that balances its emotional beats with spectacular action sequences and breathtaking set pieces. With the introduction of the underwater city of Talokan, the movie manages to seamlessly blend new Mesoamerican influences with the Afrofuturist aesthetic of the previous film.
The cast, which features both familiar faces and newcomers, give compelling and memorable performances. The movie’s main villain, Namor, is simultaneously chilling and charming, thanks to “Narcos: Mexico” actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía.
Another strength is the movie’s excellent music and sound design. The film’s soundtrack is a fantastic mix of music from African, American and Latin American artists across a variety of genres spanning from rap to traditional folk songs. Pop sensation Rihanna provided the vocals for the film’s end credits song “Lift Me Up,” which is a powerfully-emotional ballad that became the most-added song in US radio history upon its release.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premieres in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11. It will eventually be made available for streaming through Disney+, but as of writing, there has not been a confirmed release date. There is one mid-credits scene but no end-credits scene.
4/5 Torches
