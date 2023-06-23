When we last heard from alternative sweetheart Caroline Romano, she was crooning nostalgia over an array of grunge licks on her then latest single, “Mississippi Air.” With a song that looks at embarking on new journeys while still holding value in what you’ve left behind, Romano clearly seems to have found her new home in Nashville. Not everyone has what it takes to be a star, but knowing the stakes is a definite good start.
Her newest single, “This House,” still harkens back to some wistful idea of home, yet here it’s different. Where “Mississippi Air” pulled out of the driveway to leave regret in the dust, this new track seems to be willing to give up anything for a whiff of what once was — or, rather, what Romano thought once was. In the press release following this single and the announcement of her new EP “A Brief Epic,” Romano explained her newest preview into the project.
“(‘This House’) is about the self-inflicted bruises that come with trying to make something work that inevitably never will,” Romano said. “It’s about so desperately wanting that person to look at you a certain way, but always feeling like they see right through you. It’s painting the walls just to have them draw all over it, and building a house just for them to burn. I guess it’s not really about unrequited love, but about just not having quite enough of it.”
While contemplative, the track doesn’t seem to lose the layer of angst Romano seems to be cultivating here. It wrestles with a version of someone idealized in her head, emotionally labored over just to have her romantic rug yanked out from under her feet.
Its atmosphere may be inching into Paramore circa 2007, as Romano’s lyrics read like a more pessimistic Hayley Williams on something off “After Laughter.” Evident enough is the fact that Romano clearly does her homework in regard to influence, while still maintaining a modernized look at emotions that have been permeating in adolescence since Avril Lavigne got her heart broken by a skateboarder.
Inspiration aside, Romano’s lyricism is something that we would be remiss not to acknowledge. “This House” paints a pretty picture of every southern belle’s fantasy lifestyle: white-pickett fence, a wraparound porch — there’s probably a newly adopted golden retriever chasing after squirrels in that yard, too.
Peace for Romano doesn’t last, as her abode begins to be vandalized by that special someone thought to be the final addition to the perfect habitat. In the chorus, she sings, “So I set the table, you pull the cloth, and when I paint a fresh coat you draw on the walls,” giving the listener a pretty solid and relatable scene of an intruder in your own home. What's worse — they were the first person you invited.
As invasive as this perpetrator seems, Romano still acknowledges the fact that the damage done wasn’t out of malice, and more so out of her lack of perception. It's a heartbreak song through and through, though the diversion here comes in the form of where the blame is placed.
While her mentors in female punk may have been quick to twist the knife deeper into a former lover, Romano takes what could’ve been unbridled anger and turns it into what could be impetus for development. Like her previous single, sadness doesn’t have to be wallowed in for Romano. In a more productive sense, it feels like character development for this budding popstar.
With her new EP “A Brief Epic” due to release at the end of July, there’s a lot to look forward to from this neighbor in Nashville. She’s already amassed millions of streams from her previous efforts so far, and it feels like her launch into the stratosphere of virality is due any day now. If her two singles for the project are any indication of where the 21-year-old is headed with her career, a mixture of quasi-punk and a healthy amount of self pity might be the name of the game for Romano moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.