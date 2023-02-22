As time passes, changes in the media are inevitable. In the past 20 years, the United States has seen the rise in social media and the national polarization of the news. These changes are not only prevalent on a national news scale, but also in the collegiate newsroom.
In efforts to see what these changes looked like from the ground level, I spoke with my mom, Rebecca McCarter, about her experiences working for the Daily Beacon from 1995-1997, and what she thought about the current state of student journalism.
Although times have changed, some student issues are not new to the University of Tennessee campus.
“I am glad to say that I will soon be a UT graduate. No more hellacious parking, no more hiking up the Hill, no more deadlines and no more standing in two-hour lines. On the other hand, I can honestly say that overall, my years at UT have been successful,” McCarter wrote in her farewell address to the Beacon.
Autumn Hall: What were your positions held at the Beacon? What did you do in these positions?
Rebecca McCarter: I was a Staff Writer and I mainly wrote student life stories. The summer before I graduated, I was the Student Life editor. As the Student Life editor, I assigned stories and edited them just as you do now. Our team was mostly journalism majors who wanted to kickstart their writing careers and get a leg up in the industry.
Hall: Going off of that, what was the newsroom dynamic like when you were working for the Beacon?
McCarter: The newsroom was so much different then versus now. We had to physically go to the newsroom every time we needed to type out a story. I remember one time, I had a story completely done and the electricity went out. I lost the entire story. It was a much more primal time than now. These are issues that you don’t even have to worry about anymore. Because of this, I would say the newsroom was probably a lot more animated back then than it is now. Everything is communicated so remotely.
Hall: Wow. I can’t imagine that. We are in constant communication with writers basically all the time now through instant messaging and emails. How did you go about communicating with writers?
McCarter: It was all either written down or by word of mouth. The system wasn’t nearly as sophisticated as it is now. I do think that it worked just as well then, though. I think we were clearer with each other on what we wanted to write and what we did. There are so many distractions with social media and different things. Back then, it was just clear cut communication.
Hall: So how much time would you say you spent researching and gathering information for articles?
McCarter: If we did any research, we looked things up using the library. I didn’t do extensive research because I didn’t write much news. I would definitely say that research was nowhere near as easy back then as it is now, though. You guys can find information in a split second.
Hall: What were some of the biggest issues that you faced during your time at the Beacon?
McCarter: My peers editing my work. I got in hot water because of their edits sometimes. One time, I did a story on Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). It was the cover story. They did skits depicting the effects of alcohol abuse and drunk driving. I had an editor who added the words “funny skits” into the article. The next morning, I woke up to the head of the UTPD calling me.
Hall: Oh no!
McCarter: I know. It was definitely not pleasant. I felt really bad.
Hall: I can imagine. How do you think that impacted your personal editing style later down the road?
McCarter: I think going forward, it taught me a valuable lesson that words can easily be twisted. Your article can mean something very different just by the change of a couple words in a statement.
Hall: So would you say you were a lot more careful when editing?
McCarter: Oh yes. If I had questions, I would always ask. You can never just assume things. Always double check.
Hall: Definitely. What was the campus climate like when you were going to UT?
McCarter: It was awesome. Of course, we had a fellow called Peyton Manning. He was such a great athlete. Football was wonderful. We also had Pat Summitt. What a powerful female to be a role model to so many students. Also, the campus was really growing. We thought UT was huge then, but look at campus now!
Hall: How would you say student readership with the Beacon was back then?
McCarter: I think readership was definitely higher back then. There was much less social media news. People would actually pick up a paper and read it. I do think newspapers are still alive in some ways, though. More so than people think.
Hall: What do you mean by that?
McCarter: There are always going to be people who prefer picking up the physical copies of the newspapers and holding them in their hands each morning. It’s the same as physical paper books. They’re never going to go away completely. I think it’s just a personal preference of whether you prefer online or physical.
Hall: I know you’ve touched on this a bit, but how do you think social media is changing the news?
McCarter: Social media has taken our minds to different things. I do think with Instagram, Facebook, all of these social media platforms, there is much more media to view than in a traditional newspaper. I do think this leaves a lot of room for false information to be spread online.
Hall: So would you say that the spread of false news is a social media specific issue?
McCarter: I’m not sure that I would say that it is only on social media. There are plenty of television and print news outlets that skew the news a little too much. I think that people need to just research what they’re reading. Don’t take an idea at face value. Social media can be a tool, but it can also be harmful if you take everything completely as truth.
Hall: So what would you say is the biggest difference between what you’ve seen during my time at the Beacon versus your time at the Beacon?
McCarter: Of course, the personal computer. Where you type everything, I wrote everything. I had a writer’s notebook. I think we were more hands-on, more in-person. With social media, I feel like a lot of the information people get for news stories is from online sources. I don’t think it is as personal as it used to be.
Hall: What about from a content perspective?
McCarter: You guys definitely delve into harder news and issues that we never would’ve written about back then. I think the internet has opened up people’s minds to more and more ideas. That information is just so available to you. You also focus on more entertaining things. Listicles are an example of that.
Hall: So are you in support of the listicle? I know there has been controversy over their validity in journalism.
McCarter: I myself would not read it. I can imagine that listicles would be popular with college students, but I personally think it’s filler. It takes less time to write, it’s easier to read. We never had anything like that.
Hall: It’s interesting to think about how quickly the listicle developed. There has also been a rise in English major participation in the Beacon. How do you feel about this shift from journalism major driven news writing?
McCarter: I honestly think English and journalism majors both have such a great love of the written word. It is so great that more people are getting involved in journalism.
Hall: I definitely agree. How do you feel the Beacon has shaped your career, and what advice would you give to someone who is just getting started in the field of journalism?
McCarter: The advice that I would give to a starting reporter at the Beacon or anywhere else in the field would be to ask a lot of questions. Come up with ideas. Be excited every day. As a reporter, you never know what you’re going to do that day. Be ready to listen and be willing to take on stories outside of your comfort zone because you never know what will come of it.
