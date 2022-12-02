This month, a TikTok made by UT senior Matthew Barton resulted in an influx of requests for his custom painted shoes. The video highlights six different pairs of unique sneakers that Barton has designed for various customers. Posted on Nov. 12, the TikTok has received 216,500 views and more than 49,000 likes.
Known as Bartanium on social media, the economics major has been taking and fulfilling custom shoe requests for two years. When a coworker at the time was looking to buy a pair of shoes in a “crazy Lil Uzi Vert style,” Barton took the opportunity to put his artistic background to work.
Barton was inspired by other artists and has remained focused on eventually working with his favorite musicians to create one-of-a-kind shoes curated just for them. To date, the young entrepreneur has had the opportunity to craft hand-painted shoes for Yung Gravy — the recently popular rapper whose songs have repeatedly been trending on TikTok — and 27-year-old rapper Denzel Curry.
Shockingly, it wasn’t his video of Curry showing off his new customs to the camera nor was it the TikTok that featured Yung Gravy on stage sporting his freshly painted Nike Air Force 1s that caught TikTok users’ attention.
Instead, the thriving video showcases pictures of six $uicideboy$ album covers. Each reference photo is preceded by a picture of a pair of Bartanium shoes designed in each album’s image. Naturally, Barton captioned the TikTok, “Just trying to make their entire discography.”
“I think this video went viral because a lot of people are listening to the $uicideboy$, and seeing their favorite albums come to life on shoes is pretty unique in my opinion,” Barton said.
Judging by the hundreds of positive comments the video received, Barton’s followers and a great deal of other TikTok users agreed. Dozens of viewers posted comments with questions about how to request their own pair.
Even $uicideboy$ producer and mix engineer Sam Bo Bachrack has only kind words to say about both Barton and his creations.
“His designs are creative and out of the box,” Bachrack said.
Barton’s self-made business is managed through his Instagram account under the username @Bartanium. Customers can message him on this account to inquire about purchasing a pair of custom sneakers.
The process begins with the customer’s design request. They send Barton what type of shoes they want as well as the design or image they want depicted on them. As long as the shoe is compatible with the paint, Barton can manage the commission and is open to taking on any design.
“I tend to stay away from vulgar things, but the more complex the design is, the more exciting it is for me. I love a challenge,” Barton said.
While Barton has established his brand around hip hop and pop culture, Barton is willing to try any design to make a customer pleased. Costing around $250-$400, each pair of custom shoes is meticulously painted by the young businessman.
One special pair of Barton’s customs was inspired by UT football. When the father of Barton’s girlfriend wanted a pair of special game day shoes, Barton took it upon himself to create them.
The shoes feature the iconic orange and white checkerboard pattern — renowned for its presence in the end zones of Neyland Stadium — along with an illustration of UT’s mascot Smokey.
After two years of designing and blowing up on TikTok, Barton looks forward to what the future holds for his business.
“I really think this is the start to something big and know that there’s going to be more to come for those that support me,” Barton said.
Barton is not speaking out of false hope or excitement. Others contend that this is “the start to something big.”
“I definitely think there is a future for this business. The fans seem to really like them and will pay a lot to get their favorite album covers, shows, you name it, they want it on a pair of their favorite shoes,” Bachrack said.
