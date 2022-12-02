Spencer Lowery runs down the UT football field to the checkerboard endzone every Saturday, but he isn’t scoring any points for the Volunteers.
He isn’t even carrying a football.
Instead, Lowery holds a black leash attached to Smokey the bluetick coonhound himself, silky ears flapping beside the man with the pearly-white smile.
Sitting on the leather couch in his living room, Lowery, surrounded by friends, reflects on his experience as one of Smokey’s handlers and how he has grown as a man since coming to UT.
One of three handlers of the beloved Smokey, 20-year-old Lowery is a junior and member of Alpha Gamma Rho(AGR)fraternity. Lowery applied for the position along with 10 other AGR members, as the fraternity has been providing handlers for the last 40 years. Handlers must be a member of the fraternity as well as reside in the house for the term that they are chosen.
“I remember how excited I was to apply,” Lowery said. “They only picked two handlers this year, because they had one senior from last year to carry over.”
This year, Andrew Fuson is the only senior, and Gabe Patton is the second junior besides Lowery. The two younger men’s terms will carry over to their senior year, and one junior will be selected to make it three.
Patton joked about Lowery’s interview during the application process as he described the kind of person Lowery is. He described Lowery as the friend who makes everyone laugh with his jokes, while throwing in a jab or two about his appearance.
“Spencer probably got it because he’s a pretty boy. The spirit department liked his, well, his image,” Patton said. “No, but he’s a damn goofball. He’s real good with people. He killed his interview.”
The task of becoming a handler is not a one-step process. AGR members can apply at the end of their sophomore year. From there, applicants are interviewed by the spirit departmentand Smokey’s current owner, and letters of recommendation are encouraged.
“If I could have a personal testimony here, thank you,” Lowery said, giving his friend a sarcastic glance. “I believe I brought some real communication and leadership qualities to the table. They ate that up. I was able to relay my experiences with livestock to Smokey and they loved it.”
Growing up in Lebanon, Tennessee, Lowery spent a lot of time with animals. His Great Pyrenees dog, Jeffrey, kept him company as well as the flock of goats his family raised. Lowery, along with his parents and brother, started as early as bottle-feeding with several of the goats.
Lowery recalls memories with one in particular.
“Leroy was one of the biggest and oldest goats we had,” Lowery said. “This is kinda funny, but we used to call him ‘Piss Whiskers,’ ‘cause he’d pee all over himself. Weird, I know.”
Although he may say the word about Leroy, the word “weird” to Lowery doesn’t mean anything in the negative sense. To Lowery, weird is the new cool. He even describes himself as such. To Lowery, the funniest jokes are the weird ones.
“I’d like to say I am a humorous individual. I know a joke or two,” Lowery said.
Lowery has a large group of friends, both in his fraternity and around campus. They work out, do homework in the library and eat out together from time to time. Since freshman year, Lowery’s inner circle has changed briefly, due to acclimating to campus and being away from home.
“I waited to join a fraternity until the spring semester of my freshman year,” Lowery said. “I wanted to give myself time to get used to being on my own. I didn’t know that joining a Greek organization would be in my best interest. Waiting also gave me time to branch out and get involved in other things on campus to see what I liked and didn’t like.”
After meeting friends like Patton and Fuson, Lowery knew he found his place as he took this next step in his college career. He found the brothers he could go to for advice pertaining to school and girls. They kept him focused on his grades and values, and related to him when it came to his love for animals. These were the friends that finally felt like home.
“Initially, I think freshman year I wasn’t as grounded,” Lowery said. “After I joined AGR and got to spend time with older brothers who were looking out for me, I really just found my place and I blossomed.”
The humor involved in Lowery’s friendships became apparent as Patton slapped a hand to his forehead and laughed.
“Blossomed? Literally, you could’ve said any other word.”
Lowery said that he felt blossomed was the right word in describing how he felt in the present, and how he felt during his interview to be one of Smokey’s handlers. Then, he announced his thoughts on Patton’s position as a handler.
“I think they picked Gabe because they knew Smokey needed a strong, brotherly presence and they knew that Gabe would be able to protect him against any Bama, LSU, Georgia fans,” Lowey said. “Gabe is the security detail they needed.”
Growing up with a fraternal twin, it was never hard for Lowery to make brotherly bonds. He demonstrates a prominent sense of southern comfort, and an abundance of humor. It was mainly this, Lowery said, along with excellent communication skills that led him to his place in the spotlight on game days beside Smokey.
“Eye contact is important,” Lowery said. “Make them laugh, but then bring it back to what you were talking about before. And never break eye contact, it shows you’re really listening.”
Being one of Smokey’s handlers is rewarding as it is, but it has its perks outside of Neyland. They are invited to do a lot of other events, including banquets and meet and greets with professional photographers so they can take pictures of the infamous dog.
“One time, Coach Heupel and his assistant requested us to meet him and his family with Smokey,” Lowery said. “We also met Luke Bryan at the Georgia game. That was quite a time. I think there’s a picture somewhere of Luke kissing Smokey on the head, and we’re in the background.”
Through this opportunity, Lowery has had the chance to meet and interact with a variety of individuals and organizations that he says will help with connections for his future endeavors. He felt pride adding the job to his resume and has high hopes to run with the new Smokey when he becomes a senior.
“I’ll miss Fuson, but he was Smokey’s favorite this year. I’d like to think I’m taking his place, respectfully, as he leaves.” Lowery said.
