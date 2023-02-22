With the efforts of two undergraduate English students, the literary journal The Aster literary will soon make its debut.
Anna Trevathan and Pilar García are two active students within the department of English. Both students are involved in Sigma Tau Delta, an English honors society open to English majors, minors and even non-English students with some additional requirements. García serves as president and Trevathan serves as Vice President of Sigma Tau Delta. Within these roles, they regularly interact with students who face the challenges of getting published in literary journals or magazines.
Both Trevathan and García have firsthand experience with the literary submission process for poetry and fiction.
Oftentimes, publication requires fees which quickly add up, especially for college students. Additionally, there are typically prior publication requirements. Trevathan and García hope The Aster will be a place for students to step into the realm of publication and gain exposure without the typical setbacks.
“It will be a good addition to campus to allow students to have another place that they can publish with minimal barriers,” García said.
The Aster was partially inspired by one of Sigma Tau Delta’s events, Writer’s Block. Writer’s Block is an event for students who want an audience to hear their literary work and provide advice and feedback. Writer’s Block is open to all forms of writing and levels of experience. The Aster strives to maintain a similar level of openness while also providing feedback and exposure to authors.
“We wanted to put Writer’s Block on paper,” Trevathan said.
The first step after gaining the inspiration to create the literary journal was the name. Since the literary journal will be making its debut this spring, it made sense for its title to connect to nature.
García was drawn to the aster flower as a flower that is native to Tennessee in addition to its perennial nature. Since then, qualities of the aster flower have become the focal point for design and marketing.
García described the creation of The Aster as a great learning experience. García has been involved with picking physical representations for the publication that connect back with the title such as a signature lilac purple color. They said they are grateful for UT’s web design class and English 360 which provided knowledge in page layouts.
Trevathan has also had a positive experience throughout the planning and cultivation of The Aster. She has been the primary curator of the submissions. She is both amazed and grateful for the submissions which she expressed are incredibly creative and genuine.
“I’m really excited to share with campus the things we’ve been seeing now,” Trevathan said.
The Aster does not have one specific theme. Rather, it is arranged to flow between numerous themes to highlight the different worldviews and ideas of the students.
“We’re looking for absolutely anything and everything,” Trevathan said.
In the creation process, García and Trevathan hope to create a safe and welcoming community of creative writers and readers. For every submission, the writer is sent a letter expressing feedback and gratitude.
“I’m very thankful to anyone who is willing to submit and share their work … and I’m looking forward to building a new community of writers on campus,” Trevathan said.
Currently, The Aster website is planned to be released in early April. The website will provide a digital platform for students and a place for longer fiction pieces to be showcased.
The first paper copy is set to be released in April but may vary due to the variables in publication. The Aster is set to be a biannual publication while also providing content digitally and through social media. Their Instagram is available for updates about the publication — @TheAsterUTK.
