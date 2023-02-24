The French program from the Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures Department hosted its first screening from its spring semester French Film Series this Thursday evening at the Lindsay Young Auditorium in Hodges Library. Open to students taking French and those interested in film in general, the event was organized by lecturer of French, Elise Coran.
As students trickled in, they were greeted with bags of fresh popcorn and the room filled with French music ranging from Edith Piaf to French speaking, Belgium based musician, Stromae. Prior to actually watching the film, Caron welcomed everyone with a “bonjour” then proceeded to give a brief overview of the film itself, even apologizing for the unexpected lack of English subtitles.
The featured film was “Un sac de billes” — “A Bag of Marbles” — by Canadian director Christian Duguay. Based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Joseph Joffo, the story follows brothers Joseph and Maurice as they navigate their way back to their family in Nazi occupied France during the second World War.
“When I was in middle school in France, we read the book so I know the story really well and I remember seeing this movie when it came out. And when I was brainstorming possible topics, I was like ‘Okay history could be interesting. I need movies about World War II’ and my mind went to A Bag of Marbles,” said Caron when discussing why she chose this film in particular to start off the semester.
The French Film Series aims to tackle a different theme each semester. The fall 2022 semester focused on female directors, with screenings of “A Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “2 Days in Paris” and “Mignonne”, all of which are directed by French women. Caron felt it important this semester to highlight French history and to showcase French perspectives when it comes to historical events and culture.
She aims to create open conversation surrounding international films in hopes that it opens up people’s mind towards foreign language motion pictures.
“It’s a sad movie but it also has a happy ending and its important topics. They should be talked about and if it’s through a movie, even better because that way it’s easy access for a lot of people … I know it's not the first thing that people want to do, to go see a movie in a foreign language, whereas you can learn so much and so many new things by trying to branch out a little bit,” Caron said.
Once the credits rolled, Caron encouraged everyone to discuss the film, with her own set of prompts projected onto the screen. Students shared their thoughts and opinions while throwing away the remains of their popcorn bags then were welcomed to compete in a Kahoot game to win stickers.
Garrett Hoyt, a student currently taking French here at the university, explained his thoughts on the film.
“Once I learned what this movie was about, I was sort of expecting it to be like ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’. But it was really great from a different perspective. It’s very difficult to watch a movie in a different language but the French subtitles definitely helped. That’s what we use in class,” Hoyt said.
The next screening will be a French Revolution film on March 22, followed by another World War II comedic film. The date for the latter is still to be determined.
