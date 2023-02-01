Knoxville’s historic downtown is home to many restaurants, bars and shops that attract hundreds of students, locals and tourists daily. However, aside from its offering of great food and social gathering, it’s also home to some very unique art. Local Knoxvillian, Megan Lingerfelt, is responsible for some of the most well-known murals and art pieces downtown.
Megan Lingerfelt was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but has lived in Knoxville with her husband for the past five years. She graduated from University of North Carolina Asheville with a BFA in painting, in 2010 and has continued to wow the world with her murals ever since.
For the last four years, Lingerfelt has worked on some of the most well-known murals in Knoxville with many upcoming plans for the future.
“The first mural I did here was in 2019. It’s painted over now, but it was in the alley downtown. At that point of my life, I loved painting machinery and shiny things and taking them out of context and putting them at a ridiculous scale in front of people” Lingerfelt said.
She has since changed some of her design thought process and said that she now does more design work and takes the time to evaluate where she is painting.
Her creative projects, especially when they’re in a public space, require a lot of planning.
“One thing that I've learned about public art is that it has to be very well communicated and thought out. I work with clients to talk about a creative direction, but a lot of the time, I’m trying to create a visual that's in someone else's head,” Lingerfelt said.
Lingerfelt has been intrigued by art since a young age and took art classes both at school and outside of school growing up.
“I’ve always been drawn to art, I never wanted to not do art because it’s always been so personally fulfilling,” Lingerfelt said.
Lingerfelt continued to take a few art classes from professors once she got to college, but it wasn’t her original major.
“I started getting a lot of encouragement and support from several professors so I just kept taking more art classes until I just decided it should be my major,” Lingerfelt said.
Taking the advice of her professors has landed Lingerfelt more than 40 art projects around Knoxville. One of Lingerfelt’s most known murals is a smiling capture of Dolly Parton located in Strong Alley downtown.
She took over the make-over of the 2019 painting in 2020 and aimed to bring Tennessee’s most loved southern belle to life.
“I wanted to make sure everything was bigger and better; more blonde, bigger hair and then even more blonde and even bigger hair,” Lingerfelt said. “The Dolly mural is my credit to a lot of word of mouth. It's in the middle of downtown, everyone loves Dolly and it's got my name on it”.
Lingerfelt continues to paint a seasonal mural also located in Strong Alley, which gets repainted every three months to follow the seasons. She is also the mind behind another popular piece that she described as “Windows of the Smokies,” located along Wall Avenue.
Katie Hussey, a senior public relations major, is an avid visitor of downtown Knoxville.
“Megan is definitely very talented,” Hussey said. “I love how her murals add a pop of color on each side of the alley that would otherwise be drowned in dark colors. Her murals are painted so well.”
Lingerfelt’s projects in Knoxville have escalated her opportunities to paint across other cities in Tennessee and even neighboring states. Some visitors from her hometown saw her work here in Knoxville and requested she paint something back in Asheville. Lingerfelt has also painted for the towns of Lawrenceville, Biola, Maynardville and Lenoir City, with hopes to expand closer to Chattanooga and Nashville in the future.
