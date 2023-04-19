Jesse Daniel Edwards, a California-born alternative artist, is making his way down to Knoxville. Edwards is performing live at Preservation Pub on April 21 from 9-11 p.m. The award-winning songwriter combines his unique style on guitar and piano, to create upbeat, alternative music with his own twist.
Edwards knew music was his calling from a young age. Edwards began composing music at age 10. As a child of seven, Edwards would record the sounds of instruments and harmonies of him and his six other siblings, in effort to create their own songs.
At just age 16, Edwards left his small town of Cuyamaca, CA with his brother and began performing on street corners across the country. However, he wasn't a typical teenager. Edwards grew up with very little exposure to the world. He didn’t have any TV or internet growing up and was often out-of-touch with the walls beyond his home. Even at such a young age, he knew he was destined to experience what the world had to offer him.
Edwards soon found himself in Nashville, TN performing on Broadway, outside honky tonks and any other gig he could get. His performances on Music Row allowed him to constantly meet new people, but one in particular really changed Edwards’ life.
Al Bunetta — John Prine — was a country-folk singer and songwriter residing in Nashville. Bunetta was quite impressed with what he heard from Edwards and not only did he become a friend, but served as a mentor for the aspiring young artist. Bunetta encouraged Edwards to continue writing, performing and to even go on tour in the following years. Bunetta sadly passed away from neck cancer in 2020 but will go down as one of Edwards biggest supporters and influencers.
Savannah Moore, a senior psychology major, is hoping to catch one of Edwards’s live shows.
“I like his urban-folk vibe. It’s a really interesting sound that would be awesome to see in person. He has such a unique and different sound,” Moore said.
Edwards still resides in Nashville and continues to write, record and perform music.One of his most popular compositions, titled “American Dreaming” was re-released in early 2023 as a vinyl. The re-release prompted Edwards to announce a new tour with performances in Tennessee, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
“I’m excited to see him perform. He’s so inspiring and I love his music. Can’t wait to see him perform live,” sophomore business major Noor Khattak said.
Individuals can sign up here to request information on Edwards upcoming performance and tickets. Doors open at 8 p.m. on April 21 and the show starts at 9 p.m.
